Deniro waiting for English ace at Towcester

THE draw for the second round of the Derby, made on Sunday afternoon at Towcester, threw up some mouthwatering clashes.

The very first heat on Friday sees Proper Heiress, arguably the leading British hope, face Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Deniro, so impressive when winning despite missing the break on Saturday.

Mark Wallis’s dog drew trap four, while Ballymac Deniro goes from six as the only seed in the field – the competition is top-heavy with railers.

Wallis will be hoping Strike It Skye enjoys a smoother passage in heat nine on Saturday from trap one than she saw in her gallant defeat to Pat Buckley’s Hackney Corner. He goes from trap five in heat 13.

Glengar Silent, beaten at odds-on behind Droopys Alldeway on Friday, had his seeding changed to wide from middle by Buckley and came out in trap six in the last of Friday’s eight qualifiers, where he will meet Underground Gold donning the red jacket after a successful start his campaign on Saturday.

Dowling’s new track record holder Ballymac Duffle pulled trap four for heat 12, the race where there is a vacant box following Silverhill Adam's withdrawal by Wallis yesterday at 9.35am.

SECOND-ROUND DRAW

FRIDAY

Heat 1

1 Dereks Legend

2 The Other Kodi

3 Unassuming

4 Proper Heiress

5 Salacres Lucia

6 Ballymac Deniro (m)

Heat 2

1 Salacres Amara

2 No Better Feelin

3 Epic Ace

4 Droopys Sort

5 Unthinkable

6 Slick Skylark (m)

Heat 3

1 Loxleys Forest

2 Droopys Bookem

3 Burrows Charm

4 Teejays Buddy

5 The Other Chief

6 Rebel Alaska (m)

Heat 4

1 Carrigoon Milo

2 Ballymac Ralf

3 Coloursaregreen

4 Romeo Ability

5 Malcolm Bosh (m)

6 Slick Sentinel (w)

Heat 5

1 Heres Ringo

2 Soapy Suds

3 Droopys Graph

4 Droopys Aladdin

5 Ballymac Dave (m)

6 Lennies Tank (w)

Heat 6

1 Zenith Jimbombom

2 Salacres Lock Up

3 Donishall Sam

4 Aero Pepinillo

5 Radical Story (m)

6 Alright Twinkle (w)

Heat 7

1 Snazzy Bolger

2 Bombay Hawk

3 Dunbolg Formula

4 Gaytime Joachim

5 Ballymac Stud (m)

6 Lennies Dynamic (w)

Heat 8

1 Underground Gold

2 Ballymac Odin

3 Teejays Chelms

4 Lennies Eddie

5 Zenith Legend (m)

6 Glengar Silent (w)

SATURDAY

Heat 9

1 Strike It Skye

2 Sole Focus

3 Yorkie Ollie

4 Kellies Emerald

5 Lennies Desire (m)

6 Texas Jack (w)

Heat 10

1 Optic Pharaoh

2 Droopys Maximus

3 Ballymac Kobe

4 Droopys Berries

5 Kranky Drake (m)

6 Ballymac Iroko (w)

Heat 11

1 Gaytime Clyde

2 Gav Nificent

3 Droopys Alldeway

4 Faypoint Harvey

5 Naochra (m)

6 Deadly Disco (w)

Heat 12

1 Getup The Boy

2 vacant

3 Garfiney Warrior

4 Ballymac Duffle

5 Ballymac Axel (m)

6 Bossman Buddy (w)

Heat 13

1 This Approach

2 Toddys Tank

3 Romeo Empire

4 Carrick Fergie

5 Hackney Corner (m)

6 Swift Magnison (w)

Heat 14

1 Carrick Scholsey

2 Scooby The Lady

3 Quill Quids

4 Brunch Pal

5 Bubbly Hogan (m)

6 Bluey Bullet (w)

Heat 15

1 Goldcash Warrior

2 Glengar Kane

3 Ballymac Blanco

4 Singalong Polly

5 Cartoonist (m)

6 Cheap Sandwiches (w)

Heat 16

1 Swords Style

2 Zenith Pasha

3 Cmon The Brom

4 Zenith Aslan

5 Priceless Romeo (m)

6 Slippery Brian (w)

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