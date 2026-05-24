Deniro turns up the heat at Towcester

BALLYMAC DENIRO showed what he can do when it all clicks with a paw-perfect display to set the standard in the third quarter-final of the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby at Towcester on Saturday.

Liam Dowling’s dog had run well in defeat in both the second and third rounds, and when he trapped well and paced up to the first bend was going to take some catching.

Lennies Eddie, the only real rival in the betting, made a good fist of chasing his Irish rival from the off, but Ballymac Deniro kept pouring it on up front and came home a length and a half clear of Paul Hennessy’s runner in 28.21sec, just a length outside Epic Ace’s mark set in the previous round.

Hennessy’s Lennie Tank qualified in third without getting in a blow at the big two.

Ballymac Deniro was the only winner of the round for the trainer-breeder, but he qualified all four and was a happy man afterwards.

He said: “I thought he was pretty well drawn to be fair but he did what was asked of him. He was in great form all week and won which was a massive bonus, but the other three qualified so it was a busy but beautiful evening.

As for Ballymac Duffle, he added: “He’s quite an intelligent dog and picked his way again but you can’t be doing that from here on in but at the same time we’re delighted to be going home tonight with four qualifers.”

Epic Ace showed again he is a serious contender with another fine win as he saw off Proper Heiress in the first quarter-final even if it the time was down on his record run.

John Kennedy’s star trapped well whereas Proper Heiress got his worst break of the event so far, and looked set fair.

However, Proper Heiress flew into the corner and bumped his rival from behind.

Mark Wallis’s star came off much worse, with the leader quickly regaining momentum to kick away. He powered home to win by four and a half lengths from Dowling’s Ballymac Iroko, who sailed past Proper Heiress on the run for home, in 28.40sec.

Kennedy said afterwards: “I’m very pleased, putting them back to back. He stayed on strong to the drop but was a bit lucky to get round the bend in front. Clearing the one-dog [Proper Heiress] was the key to the race and even with two strong dogs behind him he stayed on strong to the drop.”

The MWD Partnership of Mark Wallis and Mike Davis was out of luck with Proper Heiress but their Strike It Skye continues to show her quality and was a battling winner of the final qualifier.

Hackney Corner showed the best pace up after a poor start to lead round from Getup The Boy, with Strike It Skye, beaten for early, tracking cleverly to turn close up on the rail.

She then switched on the power and needed no second invitation to get up the inside as Hackney Corner left the door open into the third.

It looked race over from that point but then Ballymac Ralf switched into overdrive and flew home to go down just a neck to the 28.50sec winner.

“Simply wow, it was a fantastic run and to turn where she did and then run a very good dog down the back and pass it by a couple of lengths was fantastic,” said Davis. “She lasted out home as well, showing all her class.”

As for Proper Heiress, he added: “Don’t underestimate him, he’s missed the break and he’s tried to get up the inside of Epic Ace on the crown of the bend so it shows you how good he’s running. All the early’s still there. Let’s get them through to the final with a bit of luck!”

The was no need for trackcraft with the other superbitch left in the competition as Scooby The Lady blasted clear yet again in the second qualifier.

With odds-on Ballymac Duffle beaten for early speed and taking a huge bump at the first bend, Richard Rees’s star was gone beyond recall, with 40-1 outsider Sole Focus left chasing her.

She saw him off by almost four lengths in 28.49sec, and Ballymac Duffle replicated last week’s amazing late effort to almost grab second, just a neck behind Debbie Calvert’s dog.

Co-owner Graham Walker said: “She’s doing 370 splits every race and there’s no other dog doing that, so if she continues to do that dogs are going to have to pass her. She’s the fastest in a race to that first bend and that’s everything in this sport - there was untold scrimmaging in behind.

“I just hope she’s got a 28.30sec in her. If she has she could do it.”

Draw for Saturday's semi-finals - first: 1 Lennies Eddie 2 Strike It Skye 3 Epic Ace 4 Ballymac Duffle 5 Ballymac Deniro (m) 6 Ballymac Iroko (w)

Second: 1 Sole Focus 2 Proper Heiress 3 Scooby The Lady 4 Ballymac Ralf 5 Hackney Corner (m) 6 Lennies Tank (w)

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