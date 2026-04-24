Deniro takes leading role for Dowling

BALLYMAC DENIRO was star of the show at Towcester yesterday as Irish trainer Liam Dowling gave trials to eight of his nine-strong Derby team.

The Tralee Juvenile Classic champion flew round on his first look at the track to clock 28.43sec (normal for all), just four spots outside Lennies Desire’s 2025 track record.

The one missing name was a high-profile one, with Dowling electing to rest Saturday’s Kirby runner-up Ballymac Setanta, as he had intimated in an interview in yesterday’s Racing Post.

Ballymac Stud and Ballymac Duffle were next quickest, both covering the Classic course in 28.59sec.

Ballymac Siun (28.64sec), Ballymac Ralf (28.78sec), Ballymac Malinas (28.80sec) and Ballymac Iroko (29.10sec) were also in action, while Peter Harnden’s Salacres Lock Up posted 28.91sec.

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