Deniro set to take centre stage in Derby semi-finals

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BALLYMAC DENIRO set the Towcester sand alight last week with a brilliant display in his Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby quarter-final and he has a chance to do the same again tonight in his semi-final at 9.18, live on PGR.

Top Irish breeder and handler Liam Dowling is represented by half the field in the first of tonight’s two qualifiers and his talented tracker, who is coming to hand nicely, is superbly drawn in trap five on the outside of four railers.

Kennelmates Ballymac Duffle and Ballymac Iroko flank him, but it is the former who can pave the way for the May 2024 whelp by stepping inside from trap four.

He flew out of trap four in the second round and dived inside and regardless of how he comes away this evening he will be heading left on the run-up.

The switch from a draw in four to five is a negative for Ballymac Deniro, but his confidence will be high after making all, earning him the nod to follow up with another dominant display.

It is a red-hot contest with current track record-holder Epic Ace, who remains unbeaten after four rounds, holding huge claims from trap three and a danger to his own clock should he fly out again for John Kennedy.

Champion trainer Mark Wallis is represented in both semis and his superstar bitch Strike It Skye, who has won three on the spin – all without leading – is another who cannot be overlooked.

Ballymac Iroko has a decent engine and he can qualify from a favourable wide draw, while Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Eddie is another who can have a say if he brings his trapping boots from trap one.

Kent Plate champion Scooby The Lady has not looked back since her defeat to kennelmate Texas Jack in the opening round and she is a live contender for the £125,000 first prize.

The Richard Rees-trained speedster continues to break smartly before unleashing her blistering early speed and more of the same is expected in the second semi-final at 9.38.

Neither Debbie Calvert’s Sole Focus nor reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress are expected to trouble her to the bend, with Dowling’s Ballymac Ralf perhaps the biggest danger.

The Irish tracker impressed in defeat last time out having won smartly from the front the week before and he is a top-class performer with big claims for outright honours.

But the Hove raider will have the inside racing line at the bend, which can sway matters in her favour.

Semi-finals of the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy over 270m kick off a brilliant night of racing, with Kevin Boon’s classy Bockos Buster fancied to justify likely odds-on favouritism in the opener at 6.20.

The second qualifier is a clash of the titans, with National Sprint and Scurry Cup king Shadow Storm tackling track record-breaker Slingshot Poppy at 6.38.

Marginal preference is for the latter. Brian Fairbairn’s speedster smashed the clock with a flying start last weekend and will win if starting similarly here.

Almost every runner is poorly drawn in the opening semi (6.58) of the 500m GreyhoundTrader.com Stakes.

Seamus Cahill’s Shudacudawouda is certain to shift away from the inside and cause crowding and a tentative vote goes to Ricky Holloway’s heat winner and hat-trick-seeking This Approach from trap five.

The Rees-trained veteran Uncle Freddie returned to action in stunning fashion when making all in his heat last week. He looks well drawn in the second eliminator at 7.18 and can make all again.

Sheffield raider Romeo Force will line up as a short-priced favourite for the first of two semis of the BGBF Truframe Champion Stakes at 7.38 and cannot be opposed.

Kelly Hodson’s Sheffield-based railer is well drawn in red and can again prove strong over the 500m trip.

Ante-post favourite Fabulous Aria is drawn wider than ideal in the second semi at 7.58, but the Patrick Janssens-trained ace can track across from trap five early on and make the bend unscathed.

A crop of top-class stayers battle it out for the GreatBet Challenge Trophy and the two semi-finals over 712m can go to odds-on jollies Droopys Flare (8.18) and Vhagar (8.38), setting up a mouthwatering clash for next week’s final.

Value seekers can take a chance on the well-drawn Rackethall Brute for Wallis in the opening PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate semi-final over 500m at 8.58.

A powerful tracker who races tight to the inside rail, he goes from trap one with a vacant box on his outside and can mow down his rivals from halfway.

The second semi, which closes the card at 9.54, is a wide-open contest with preference for Esther Driver’s impressive heat winner No Better Feelin, who boasts decent form over course and distance having reached last year’s Derby semi-finals.

Open Check nap

Ballymac Deniro

9.18 Towcester

TV Hot Hounds

Bockos Buster

T6 Towcester 6.20

1pt win

Rackethall Brute

T1 Towcester 8.58

1pt win

Ballymac Deniro

T5 Towcester 9.18

1pt win

Scooby The Lady

T3 Towcester 9.38

1pt win

Enjoy all the Towcester action live tonight

OPEN-RACE fans can enjoy live coverage of every race from tonight’s gala card at Towcester, headlined by the two Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby semi-finals.

All 12 races will be shown across Racing Post social media channels (YouTube, Facebook and X), with the broadcast going live at 6pm.

Studio-based duo Jason Barrasford and Tony Bullen will be steering viewers through the action, while Racing Post’s Dave Clark will be reporting trackside, providing pre-race interviews and post-race reaction.

Kent trip should suit Locke’s Kobe

BALLYMAC KOBE, ante-post favourite for this year’s Derby Plate before crashing out in the opening round last weekend, can get back on track tonight at Central Park with a win at 9.10, live on PGR, writes Dave Clark.

Maxine Locke’s talented tracker is well drawn on the inside for a one-off 491m contest and is fancied to hold his pitch around the early turns before showing his class.

There are seven opens at the Sittingbourne circuit, kicking off with a moderate novice stayers’ race over 664m which can go the way of Hove raider Slippy Jane at 7.30.

Stuart Maplesden has a decent record when travelling to the Kent venue and his veteran performer could be a spot of value from a nice inside draw.

Zenith Impact reached the final of the Guys & Dolls at Romford last year and the Dave Mullins-trained speedster can take the feature race on the card at 7.50 – the Arc Bitches Trophy final over 491m.

After winning her heat by two lengths, she can use her inside racing line to take charge around the first couple of turns once again.

Locke’s Newinn Aero is open to improvement and can strike in the standard at 8.10, while Alfie Herbert’s Arabella is fancied to open her account at 8.30 in maiden company after a promising spin over course and distance last time.

Local lady Good Rainbow returns to six bends when stepping back up in trip to 664m at 8.50. Barry O’Sullivan’s versatile three-year-old can race handily or even lead, and is the best bet on the card.

There are also 11 opens at Doncaster, with promising Droopys Assured making his eagerly awaited return to the track over 483m at 6.29 for Craig Morris.

Kennelmate Radical Story tasted defeat last week but can bounce back over 661m at 7.24.

Star Pelaw also stage nine opens, with Tom Heilbron’s Ballymac Sargie another fancied to return to winning ways at 8.43 and appealing most.

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