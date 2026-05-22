Deniro can remind all that he’s still a class act

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

BALLYMAC DENIRO can enhance his claim to this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby crown with a dominant victory tonight at Towcester in the third of the four quarter-finals over 500m, live on PGR at 8.58.

Liam Dowling’s tracker contested outright favouritism heading into the £125,000 event but has been usurped in the betting after defeats in the second and third rounds.

However, the May 2024 whelp has performed well to qualify and is poised to set the sand alight from a favourable trap draw this evening.

Housed in four, outside three railers and inside wide seed Texas Jack, who will keep out wide from trap five, Ballymac Deniro can enjoy a smooth passage to the opening turn and race handily before turning on the style.

His first-round success was a superb display of pace and power and his class has been apparent since as he qualified behind Proper Heiress and Strike It Skye.

He can take charge by the third bend with Paul Hennessy’s duo of Lennies Eddie and Lennies Tank rated as the main dangers.

Proper Heiress will have the inside racing line from trap one in the opening quarter-final at 8.18 and that could prove the difference in what is a mouthwatering race.

John Kennedy’s Epic Ace has been sensational after three rounds of racing, which included equalling the track record in the second before smashing it in last week’s third.

If he brings his trapping boots he will lead and prove tough to beat, but Proper Heiress needs to just be level with his rivals at the bend to lead into the back straight.

The Mark Wallis-trained multiple big-race champion has never been beaten when leading and can defend his pitch on the rail throughout.

Arc Laurels ace Droopys Aladdin will look to move inside from four and could pose a threat to Ladbrokes Puppy Derby winner Underground Gold in three.

That suggests Dowling’s wide seed Ballymac Iroko has a great chance of qualifying from a perfect draw in six after Bubbly Hogan’s withdrawal (lame) from five.

Hove raider Scooby The Lady has a tremendous chance of leading the second quarter at 8.38 and gets the nod to make all for Richard Rees. The Kent Plate heroine has been flying from the boxes and can steal a march on Irish big guns Gaytime Clyde and Ballymac Duffle.

The latter produced a sensational display of all-round speed and determination seven days ago, but may struggle to see daylight early on and, at the likely prices, punters can take a chance on the likely leader.

Dowling has a strong team left in this year’s Classic, with Ballymac Ralf fancied for the final eliminator at 9.18.

He impressed off the front last week and another slick exit can see the speedy son of Ballymac Cooper make the bend with the lead. With a bit in hand on the clock from current evidence, he will take some beating if that scenario occurs.

Strike It Skye has also impressed in the competition and is a huge danger. However, she may struggle to hold her rival to the bend and might have to settle for qualifying in second.

Pat Buckley’s Hackney Corner remains lightly raced and open to improvement, but that improvement will need to come sooner rather than later if he is to remain in the Classic.

Slick Sentinel reached the semi-finals last year for Patrick Janssens and is well drawn again out wide. He could go well a big price and has a great chance of going through.

Derby nap

Ballymac Deniro

8.58 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Proper Heiress

T1 Towcester 8.18

1pt win

Scooby The Lady

T2 Towcester 8.38

1pt win

Ballymac Deniro

T4 Towcester 8.58

1pt win

Ballymac Ralf

T3 Towcester 9.18

1pt win

Racing Post has it all live

DON’T MISS live coverage of all four Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby quarter-finals from Towcester tonight on Racing Post social media channels.

The qualifiers, plus three opening-round heats of the PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate, will be broadcast from 7.45pm on Racing Post’s YouTube channel, plus X and Facebook pages.

Former RPGTV presenter Jason Barrasford will host the action from the studio alongside open-race expert Tony Bullen, while Joe Conneely reports trackside from Towcester with pre-race and post-race interviews.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.