Delight for Cahill as Opera hits winning note in Belle

BLACKSTONE OPERA bridged a ten-year gap for Hove trainer Seamus Cahill when landing Saturday’s Category One Coral Brighton Belle at the Sussex track.

Cahill previously won the 515m bitches’ showdown with odds-on favourite Banabane in 2016, but this time round his champion was sent off one of the outsiders at odds of 16-1.

However, the May 24 pup, joint-youngest in the line-up with John Mullins’ Aayamza Shazza, easily outran her price as she flew out to record her best ever sectional of 4.35sec over the 515m trip to make all.

Her task had arguably been made easier when odds-on favourite Strike It Skye missed the break for champion trainer Mark Wallis, while fellow semi-final winner Aayamza Shazza was also slow into stride and ended up in first-bend trouble which saw Belinda Green’s Raebella Bullet knocked over. Thankfully the latter did get up and complete the course.

While that was happening in behind, Blackstone Opera was bowling along in front and powered home four lengths clear of Green’s Teddie in a swift 29.87sec (normal for all).

The win delighted Cahill, who said: “She’s a nice bitch and we think a lot of her. She’s owned by a good group of lads who were Wimbledon regulars and they love their racing.

“We may not have the superstars in the kennel that we’ve been lucky enough to have in recent years, but this bitch is very good and I think she’ll go further. I have Monmore’s 630m in mind for her at some point as I think that will suit.”

The main supporting race on the card, the £5,000 Coral Puppy Cup final, also went to a Hove trainer as Rick Holloway struck with his Derby hopeful Rapido Benny.

Having won his heat of the 500m Category Two competition from the front in 29.35sec, this time Holloway’s dog had to work harder for the lead, forcing his way to the front out of the second turn en route to a one-length victory over Paul Young’s Droopys Sometime in a slightly faster 29.30sec.

Holloway said afterwards: “See, I don’t just win hurdle competitions! He’s a really nice dog and we bought him through the Oxford sales – he was top lot there.

“He’s got good all-round speed and is progressing well. We’ve put him in the Derby and we’ll see how he goes.”

Biggest name on the card was staying superstar Mongys Wild, who was sent off 1-18 for the top 695m race on the card.

The Wallis-trained ace was made to work harder than expected after getting stopped a couple of times in running, but powered through late to win pulling away from Cahill’s Powerhill Duke in 41.54sec.

That saw him take his Hove record to seven wins from eight visits and owner and Towcester promoter Mike Davis said: “He’s so exciting to watch and once he eventually got loose he was always likely to get there.

“He’ll probably have one more run next week, most likely at Towcester, before going for a defence of his TV Trophy crown.

“We’re all looking forward to the start of the Derby now. There’s still lots of work to do at Towcester, but the place is looking better and better.

“Longer-term the focus is still on getting horseracing back there as well, starting with the point-to-points and then full National Hunt fixtures.”

Wallis and Davis later took the second division courtesy of Bombay Nutty in 41.67sec.

Young, whose odds-on favourite Jimmyjimmyjimmy missed the break in the Puppy Cup final and ended up last of six, had started the meeting with a flourish, winning the first three races courtesy of Bowmers Wildcat (30.13sec, 515m), Lesleys Buddy (15.33sec, 285m) and Bowmers Buddy (29.38sec, 500m) and later added a fourth when Bluey Bullet landed the 500m finale in 29.27sec.

Fellow Romford handler Maxine Locke enjoyed a double through exciting youngster Annadown Warrior, who produced a fastest-of-the-night 28.89sec when making all in a 500m puppy one-off, which saw his trainer add to the victory of Beaming Isla (16.15sec) in the £1,000 Coral Sprint Trophy final.

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