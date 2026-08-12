Death of Tiffield owner Bill McColl

BILL McCOLL, best known as the owner of Tiffield Tarquin, died last month. He was 98.

A lifelong greyhound enthusiast, McColl had enjoyed seeing his dogs reach major finals including Tiffield Blueboy, who contested the 2020 Golden Sprint for Mark Wallis, but Tiffield Tarquin was his first and only Category One winner when landing January’s Essex Vase for him in the hands of Roy Peckham.

Peckham began training for McColl after he had to switch from Wallis when the champion trainer began the MWD Partnership with Mike Davis, and he yesterday paid tribute to the owner.

“He was a lovely bloke and I’m just grateful that he and Jenni [wife] came to me to train for them,” he said.

“They could have gone to any of the bigger-name trainers but they put their trust in me and I was delighted to be able to source Tiffield Tarquin for them, so I’d like to think I repaid them a bit. Jenni said even when he was poorly Bill would talk about Tarquin. He absolutely adored the dog.

“The night we won at Romford I was delighted as it realised Bill’s big ambition to win a Category One final.”

The funeral will take place at 2.30pm at The Counties Crematorium, Northampton on Monday, August 24.

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