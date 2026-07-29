Daybreaks celebrates long life along with Caesar

DAYBREAKS TRUST, a greyhound centre which has homed 3,500 retired racers since its founding, is celebrating its 20th birthday.

And among that number of rehomed racers is the remarkable Caesar, who has defied medical expectations since being found a sofa by the Birmingham charity, founded by greyhound lover Ruth Price in 2006 after she quit her full-time job as a medical secretary.

The seven-year-old Caesar was diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2021 and given only six months to live, but still continues to thrive with the Prins family in Atherstone.

“Caesar is our miracle boy,” said Erik Prins. “The moment we met him at Daybreaks we knew he was the one. He simply leaned against me, and that was that.

“His story has been a challenge, and it was devastating to be told he only had a few months to live. Our veterinary nurse summed his story up perfectly by telling us, ‘He’s too happy to die’, which he is.

“In reality, we don’t know what’s going on internally, but he’s a happy-go-lucky boy who has stolen our hearts, just like every greyhound we have homed.

“Daybreaks is an incredible charity which really does put the dogs first, and to celebrate 20 years of homing greyhounds like Caesar is a fantastic achievement.”

Daybreaks works in partnership with Arena Racing Company and the GBGB, operating 11 kennel spaces.

Events manager Natalie Martin, at Daybreaks Trust, said: “It’s remarkable Daybreaks is celebrating 20 years of homing greyhounds. It is incredibly satisfying to follow the journeys of greyhounds when they transition from racing to becoming the perfect family pet.

“We’re grateful to every volunteer and person who has chosen to home a greyhound over the years. Without them, our work would not be possible.”

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