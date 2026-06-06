Dave Puddy funeral service

THE funeral service for Central Park trainer Dave Puddy, who died on May 23, will take place on Thursday, June 18 at 12.15pm at Bluebell Crematorium, Halstead, TN14 7AE.

The family intend it to be a “true celebration of his life, not a sad occasion”, with a gathering afterwards at The Three Horseshoes, The Pound, Main Road, Knockholt, Sevenoaks, TN14 7LD.

Family flowers only but donations are invited for retired greyhounds – there will be a collection box available on the day.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.