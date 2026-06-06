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Greyhounds

Dave Puddy funeral service

Dave Puddy: died last month
Dave Puddy: died last month Credit: Steve Nash

THE funeral service for Central Park trainer Dave Puddy, who died on May 23, will take place on Thursday, June 18 at 12.15pm at Bluebell Crematorium, Halstead, TN14 7AE.

The family intend it to be a “true celebration of his life, not a sad occasion”,  with a gathering afterwards at The Three Horseshoes, The Pound, Main Road, Knockholt, Sevenoaks, TN14 7LD.

Family flowers only but donations are invited for retired greyhounds – there will be a collection box available on the day.

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