Dartnalls left chasing cash from Oxford

TERRY DARTNALL, father of trainer Matt, yesterday aired his frustration at trying to obtain the prize-money won by the kennel’s Remember Betty in Oxford’s Hunt Cup.

The bitch finished second at 25-1 behind Kevin Hutton’s Resonate in the bet365-sponsored Category One clash in March, but with the track now closed following the cancellation of its SIS contract, connections have been left frustrated.

Dartnall said: “It’s not just us, as far as I’m aware the only money that has been paid was to the winner.

“The prize-money breakdown was £1,000 to the second and £500 to the others and we’re left with an owner who is out of pocket despite his bitch finishing second in a big final. There’s five finalists who haven’t been paid – it’s not right.

“There’s nobody at Oxford to speak to and bet365 say they’ve paid the money for their sponsorship package so I’m at a loss as to where to go with it.”

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