Dane going great in Gold Cup defence

HEADFORD DANE showed he will not relinquish his Ladbrokes Gold Cup title without a fight with a stunning win in the second semi-final at Monmore on Saturday.

Maxine Locke’s dog, who ran a promising race in the first round, blasted from the boxes, clocking a fast 4.27sec sectional, to dominate his rivals. The only rival who got near him was Scooby Diamond, who also broke well.

However, Nathan Hunt’s runner could not go with the speed of Headford Dane from halfway as his rival poured it on up front. He won going away by almost five lengths in a rapid 27.90sec for the 480m trip, with the going rated as normal for all races.

Wicky Ned broke modestly and was always third, with Jimmy Fenwick’s star failing by three parts to catch Scooby Diamond for a place in next week’s final.

Fenwick enjoyed better luck in the opening semi when Woltemade performed a similar demolition job on the opposition.

Flying from the boxes to beat Headford Dane’s split by one spot, he cruised into the lead on the opening bend and then drew clear down the back.

Headford Cian was again slow to go but went up quickly and made late ground to get within a length and a half of the 28.09sec winner to give Locke a double hand in Saturday’s decider.

Early pace again proved decisive in the third semi as Slingshot Poppy put last week’s defeat behind her.

Despite a slow start, Brian Fairbairn’s bitch comfortably led round. She faded coming home but had enough left in the tank to hold fast-finishing Grouchos Gregor by half a length in 28.21sec.

Despite seeing Wicky Ned miss out on a spot in the Gold Cup final, Fenwick had a cracking night, with his Zenith Pasha turning over 1-4 shot Vhagar in the first of the three semi-finals of the Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic.

It was Droopys Bookem who flashed out to lead, but Zenith Pasha showed smart pace to the third, getting first run on Vhagar, and then got on top off the last as Droopys Bookem ran out of gas. He saw him off by three-quarters of a length in 37.93sec for the 630m trip.

Defending champion Vhagar also ran down Tom Heilbron’s dog coming home but failed by a short-head to earn a spot in the final.

Kelly Wilton has really been getting a tune out of Fortanach Col since the former

Ballymac Tibet arrived from Liam Dowling, and the Three Steps To Victory winner marched into another big-race decider with a best-of-night 37.86sec success in the final qualifier.

Odds-on Romeo Empire was beaten for early pace and then found traffic in behind, but there were no such problems for Fortanach Col, who accelerated past fast-starting Betgoodwin Tutts and then comfortably outstayed his rival. He won going away off the last by three lengths.

Tooreen Rose blasted out in heat two but was unable to hold her pitch as Rapido Benny showed his four-bend pace to take charge off the second.

It looked as if Rick Holloway’s dog might have stolen a march, but his stamina gave out off the last and Tooreen Rose came back to land the spoils for Kevin Hutton by three parts from plugging-on Droopys Deploy in 38.08sec.

Sawpit Signature was fastest qualifier from the Peter Billingham Memorial heats over 480m, with Dave Hunt’s dog showing a nice turn of early speed to make all in 28.50sec.

Aero Galactica gave them all a start and a beating in heat one, getting up on the run-in to clock 28.76sec, and Ballymac Dixie did almost the same to land heat three for Dave Page in 28.64sec.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s Newinn Bachelor was fastest qualifier in the Wednesbury Garden Services Sprint Trophy with a short-head success over Headford Fiona in 15.33sec for the 264m trip.

Draws for Saturday’s finals - Ladbrokes Gold Cup: 1 Headford Dane, 2 Grouchos Gregor, 3 Scooby Diamond (m), 4 Slingshot Poppy (m), 5 Woltemade (m), 6 Headford Cian (m).

Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic: 1 Droopys Bookem, 2 Betgoodwin Tutts, 3 Zenith Pasha, 4 Tooreen Rose, 5 Fortanach Col (m), 6 Droopys Deploy (w).

Peter Billingham Memorial Trophy: 1 Droopys Pioneer, 2 Ballymac Dixie, 3 Sugar King, 4 Sawpit Signature (m), 5 Alien Glen (m), 6 Aero Galactica (m).

Wednesbury Garden Services Sprint Trophy: 1 Droopys Will, 2 Headford Fiona (m), 3 Union Piper (m), 4 Newinn Bachelor (m), 5 Pavilion Team (m), 6 Ruinthelonggame (w).

Tomcat roars at Central Park

ROMEO TOMCAT remains unbeaten in six races at Central Park after overpowering his field over 491m there on Saturday.

Patrick Janssens’ Kent Derby hero proved too strong for early leader Hackney Toast, catching his rival at the third and going on to win by two and a half lengths in a best-of-night 29.34sec (going -30).

That completed a double for Janssens after Slick Senator took a 277m sprint in 16.57sec.

Maxine Locke also landed a double with hot favourites Finally Matched (2-9) and Headford Lily (1-4) scoring 491m successes in 29.64sec and 29.41sec.

Janssens’ 2025 Derby winner Droopys Plunge clocked 16.70sec in a pre-race trial as he began his comeback from a metatarsal injury.

At Doncaster, Sean Parker was another who doubled up, with Magical Harper taking a 483m one-off in 29.78sec and Magical Supreme scoring on his six-bend debut in 41.80sec.

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