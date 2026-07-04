Dancer can make all the right moves in Three Steps final

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ROSE DRAPER knows what it takes to win a Three Steps To Victory title and her Cooladerrydancer looks the value call to pocket the £10,000 on offer in today’s

Time Greyhound Nutrition-sponsored decider at Sheffield, live on PGR at 4.41.

The bitch bounced out to make all last week over the 500m trip and might just have enough about her to do the same in the 660m showdown.

The short run to the bend makes it something of a lottery when six well-matched rivals go head to head, as is the case in today’s Category One event, but Cooladerry Dancer was no fluke winner when turning over Goldcash Warrior despite being sent off a 14-1 shot, and another slick break can see her nip clear at the turn.

She already has six-bend form in the book over Doncaster’s tougher 661m trip, and will be a tough nut to crack if she does get clear.

Goldcash Warrior took a big drop in class for this after showing up well in the Derby, but Nathan Hunt’s dog is unproven as a stayer.

He does shape as though he will get the trip off the front, though, and if turning ahead it will be game on. However, he was always being held by Cooladerrydancer last week and it looks like he will need to lead to reverse the form. He may do so, but at the prices the local bitch makes more appeal.

Fortanach Col has a big shout and has clearly settled in well for Kelly Wilton after his switch from Liam Dowling, who he raced under as Ballymac Tibet. He kept on well to reel in Jimmy Fenwick’s Brunssum Bubble last week – a dog who has won over 640m at Newcastle – but he will be reliant on securing a clear run early on, not easy over this trip.

Easy Tizzy is the sort who likes the cut and thrust of a race but even so her stamina will probably let her down.

Six other opens/invitations support the feature, and Sunnyside Jaden looks good in a 280m affair at 4.22.

Ted Soppitt’s dog found Born Racer too hot to handle on his last visit here, but today’s field is a level down from that and he can quickly get loose if awake at the boxes.

However Fenwick fares in the big one, he can go home with a 660m win courtesy of Zenith Pasha in a one-off at 5.57. He was withdrawn lame from the Derby Plate at Towcester but showed his true colours with a powerful victory over 500m here last week, coming through late and going away to the drop, and the step up in trip looks as though it will suit him well.

Towcester features the semi-finals of the Orchestrate Juvenile Classic over 500m, and ante-post jolly Annadown Warrior is hard to oppose in the first (3.51) after a smart 28.62sec heat success.

It is no gimme for Maxine Locke’s dog, but if he repeats his 3.80sec split of last week there will be only one winner.

Bowmers Buddy was only a length or so behind on the clock but got a rare flier to lead his field and Paul Young’s dog will need another ping to bother the selection. He does, though, stay well and looks the one to chase him home from a decent draw inside middle-running kennelmate Underground Matt.

Annadown Warrior’s litter-brother Annadown Shadow was a smart winner last week and looks good in the softer of the two qualifiers.

Sean Parker’s dog won well despite a modest break, with the door opening up for him at the bend, but now he is acquainted with the Towcester traps he is expected to start better and show them all the way home from the first turn.

The open-race action kicks off with a bitches’ event at 3.32, and there is no opposing the Patrick Janssens-trained Fabulous Aria after a stunning 28.59sec cruise over course and distance last week.

Janssens’ Fabulous Heka is always a force to reckon with over the 712m but she is passed over at 4.09 in favour of Kevin Hutton’s Tooreen Rose. There is not have a lot of early pace in the field and she has shown that when she cracks out she is very hard to catch.

Janssens should be back on the scoresheet with Romeo Ability at 4.47 although he will have to step lively early doors from trap four with railer Hackney Toast liable to be coming in at him from five.

Hutton can end his day with another winner in the shape of Start The Engine in the finale at 5.43. He blasted to a track record for the 460m trip on his last visit to Towcester and can again put the opposition to the sword from the off.

Open Check nap

Zenith Pasha

5.57 Sheffield

TV Hot Hounds

Annadown Warrior

T6 Towcester 3.51

1pt win

Sunnyside Jaden

T2 Sheffield 4.22

1pt win

Cooladerrydancer

T1 Sheffield 4.41

1pt win

Zenith Pasha

T3 Sheffield 5.57

1pt win

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