Daithi dots up at Monmore

ARMAGH DAITHI produced another top-class performance at Monmore on Thursday night as Mark Wallis’s resurgent star landed his heat of the Ladbrokes.com 480 in a fastest-of-the-night 28.05sec (going normal for all).

A finalist in last year’s Gold Cup over the same 480m trip at the Wolverhampton circuit, he was completing a hat-trick when proving too strong for Kevin Hutton’s Start The Engine, powering home almost three lengths clear of his fast-starting rival.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s Bandit Paddy took the other heat in 28.29sec.

Hutton had earlier got on the scoresheet when his Signet Nayla impressed in the £500 Ladbrokes.com 480 Bitches final.

The 6-1 chance upstaged better-fancied kennelmate Droopys Doris, who was third behind the 28.49sec winner.

Other finals on the card saw wins for Nathan Hunt’s Anglesey Milo (puppies, 28.33sec) and Esther Driver’s Skyfall Mini (630m maiden, 38.14sec).

Two 264m heats of the Ladbrokes-backed dual distance sprint went the way of the favourites as Hunt’s Bretons Girl (15.51sec) and Billingham-Hine’s Newinn Bachelor (15.22sec) both justified odds-on quotes to progress to next week’s 210m decider.

Trap draws

Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Sprint final (210m): 1 Droopys Version, 2 Catchem Boyo, 3 Bretons Girl, 4 Newinn Bachelor (m), 5 Maggies Dream (m), 6 Longacres Noah (w).

Ladbrokes.com 480 final: 1 Holding Blaze, 2 Start The Engine, 3 Bandit Paddy (m), 4 Armagh Daithi (m), 5 Droopys Expected (w), 6 Senahel Sydney (w).

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