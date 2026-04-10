Daithi cuts a dash on his return to Monmore

ARMAGH DAITHI took advantage of a drop in class and a return to a course and distance he likes to demolish the opposition in heat two of the Ladbrokes.com 480m at Monmore on Thursday.

Unlike in recent outings, Mark Wallis’s dog was able to bounce into a lead, clocking a slick 4.27sec sectional, and piled it on off the front to justify plenty of support into 4-9f.

He never saw another rival after the start and stopped the clock in 28.10sec for the 480m trip as he led home Tullymurry Troy by almost five lengths.

It was the same scenario in heat one as Kilara Berb, also well backed into 4-9f, pinged out to post a 4.26sec split and kept going all the way to the line as he won for Nathan Hunt by just over two lengths in 28.41sec.

Heats of the Ladbrokes.com 264 were scrappier, with Hunt striking again through Scooby Diamond after he dodged round crowding on the inside that saw Wallis’s 1-2 jolly Crafty Alejandro dragged back into the pack when handy.

Scooby Diamond clocked 15.62sec for the 264m, six spots better than Fluff The Start, with Rachel Hills’ dog using his trap one slot to hold firm on the bend and keep on to hold Newinn Bachelor by half a length in 15.68sec. Both he and Wallis’s Pavilion Team (5-6f) effectively lost their races at the boxes.

Hunt completed a treble when well-backed Gordon Bennett impressed in a 480m maiden in 28.30sec, while Bandit Paddy (led early in a 630m maiden, 38.28sec) and Uphill Morsey (480m, 28.50sec) landed an open-race double for Kim Billingham-Hine.



Draw for Thursday’s finals - Ladbrokes.com 480: 1 Kilara Berb, 2 Tullymurry Troy, 3 Armagh Daithi (m), 4 Aero Sophie (m), 5 Senahel Sydney (w), 6 Onceina Lifetime (w).

Ladbrokes.com 264: 1 Got The Large, 2 Catchem Boyo, 3 Fluff The Start, 4 Scooby Diamond (m), 5 Newinn Bachelor (m), 6 Longacres Miss (m).

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