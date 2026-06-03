Daithi can step lively on his return to Monmore

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ARMAGH DAITHI returns to Monmore with a point to prove tonight and can show his true colours in the first heat of the Ladbrokes.com 480m at the track, live on PGR at 7.06.

Mark Wallis’s dog went from being a standing dish to a liability for punters when turned over at odds of 2-5 and 2-7 in his last two races over the 480m trip, but a short spell off the track can work the oracle.

He enjoyed a golden spell before those expensive losses, posting times none of tonight’s rivals could get near, and arriving fresh from a Towcester livener can see him prove too hot to handle again, especially with early pacer Westway Macho set to clear his path early by dipping inside from four.

Newinn Jolly was never at the races in a heat of a puppy competition at Towcester on Sunday, but that was a far hotter test than he faces at 7.39 in heat two of the Ladbrokes.com 480 Puppy.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s Puppy Derby finalist should be able to claim the rails before the opening bend and can sweep into what should be a decisive lead off the second.

The first of the nine opens on the card can see Holding Hollie land her first open over the 480m trip in heat one at 6.31. Richie Taberner’s youngster has still to get the hang of trapping consistently, but if she does break she can turn in front and stay there.

Face The Storm has been rattling home over 480m so the step up to 630m for a maiden at 8.13 looks good for Mike Burton’s dog even if he is still a puppy. He is not asked a tough question and, looking set to stay wide of any crowding, can show his credentials as a stayer.

Longacres Arles took nicely to Towcester’s 270m sprint trip and is fancied to notch his first open success over the 264m in the first heat of the Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance at 8.47.

Pat Doocey’s dog was shaded by reopposing Catchem Boyo in his last race over course and distance, but might be a touch better now than he was then and that can see him turn it around. Newinn Bachelor is a threat to all but has not been at his best so is just passed over.

Hove has ten opens on its PGR card, with a couple of finals down for decision.

The first of them, the Coral 500 Bitches at 8.07, can see Easy Tizzy make all.

She was the quickest heat winner with a 29.36sec romp off the front and only looks to have to clear Burrows Fizz on her inside to grab another first-bend lead.

That will not be easy as her rival will move off from trap two, but Carl Gardiner’s bitch is generally a good trapper and if she comes away she should get loose before they turn.

The Coral 515 Trophy final follows at 8.24, with Moving Force getting the vote in a tricky race.

Seamus Cahill’s dog showed good all-round speed last week in his heat and will be hard to hold with a clear round, although trap four is not ideal for a dog who is a true wide runner.

A maiden that kicks off the open-race action sees Smokestack Saxon make his debut for Jason Heath after some stunning trial work, particularly a 29.03sec in his last spin.

He is probably not one to back at a likely short price on debut but is certainly one to watch for the future.

One worth backing, though, is Beaming Isla in a 285m sprint at 6.59. Maxine Locke’s bitch has the inside draw and that will make her hard to beat as she drops in class from a rough ride in a heat of the Time Nutrition Sprint at Towcester last time out.

Open Check nap

Face The Storm

8.13 Monmore

TV Hot Hounds

Armagh Daithi

T5 Monmore 7.06

1pt win

Newinn Jolly

T2 Monmore 7.39

1pt win

Easy Tizzy

T3 Hove 8.07

1pt win

Face The Storm

T6 Monmore 8.13

1pt win

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