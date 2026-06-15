Daisy May will take all the beating

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SKEARD DAISY MAY justified cramped odds to dominate her Arc 480m Trophy heat rivals last week at Nottingham and tonight she can follow up with another front-running display in the final at 8.54 live on PGR.

In what is the feature race among six opens on the card at Colwick Park, Barry Denby’s speedy lady can race clear from trap three and crucially gain first run on kennelmate and main danger The Other Kodi, who is well drawn tucked away on the inside in trap one.

The open-race action gets under way at 7.27 with Doncaster raider Soapy Joe expected to step up on his 29.81sec trial over 500m last week and prove too good for his rivals over four bends. Kate Harrison’s Tantalising Jet is the forecast play.

Two heats of a maiden competition follow – also over 500m – and the first qualifier can go to local lady Aegean Song for Kelly Wilton at 8.01.

The September 2024 pup arrives in good form having performed well in both success and defeat in recent outings.

The second heat at 8.19 is wide open, with marginal preference for Bev Heaton’s Grovenor Ozzy, who was beaten when odds-on at Doncaster last time but brings superior form to the table compared to his rivals.

Esther Driver’s Some Hiker can take down the 9.18 finale, which is a seniors contest over 500m. He popped up and won at a big price at Sheffield last time and should enjoy plenty of racing room out wide in trap five with six vacant.

Open Check nap

Skeard Daisy May

8.54 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Soapy Joe

T1 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Aegean Song

T4 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Grovenor Ozzy

T3 track 9.11

1pt win

Skeard Daisy May

T3 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

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