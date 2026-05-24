Da Don to show he’s the boss at Nottingham

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DA DON has not raced since winning a minor competition over Nottingham’s 305m in April, but that should prove no hindrance as he returns for the third of three heats of the Nottingham-Greyhounds.co.uk Sprint Trophy at 9.28, live on PGR.

The cream of the sprint crop was engaged at Towcester yesterday, but Mark Russell’s dog falls in that category and he will be a short price to see off tonight’s rivals, best of whom looks to be Gallant Star.

Da Don missed the break in that last victory yet still led up easily, and if he traps reasonably should claim a decisive first-bend lead.

There are no top-line two benders in either of the other heats, but Shelt Hill Rosie is proving a very decent sprinter for Lynn Cook and is fancied to make it three wins from her last four starts on home soil in heat one at 8.54.

It took the smart Bockos Buster to lower her colours in that defeat - and only by a neck - and Shelt Hill Rosie is taken to skip clear by the bend.

Heat two (9.11) is poor and best left alone for punting purposes.

A 480m one-off at 8.19 is a higher quality affair, with in-form Swift Kipper poised to complete a hat-trick.

Terry Munslow’s bitch has been mixing it up over 480m and 500m but is probably just better suited by the easier trip thanks to her smart early pace.

A draw in six is no problem for the middle seed, and she can get first run out wide to see off Deelish Kobe and Flying Desire, both surprise but merited winners over 500m last week.

Arthur Portion was all at sea on the opening bend last week over 480m but looks worth an interest with the benefit of a look at the track as she steps down in trip for a maiden sprint at 7.44.

Patrick Godfrey’s bitch scuttled clear early of a fair field before getting the bend all wrong and could get the run of the race with another quick start.

Open Check nap

Da Don

9.28 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Arthur Portion

T1 Nottingham 7.44

1pt win

Swift Kipper

T6 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

Shelt Hill Rosie

T3 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

Da Don

T1 Nottingham 9.28

1pt win

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