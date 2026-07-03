Curtin targets Category One glory with Timmys Hunter

PAT CURTIN is pursuing a first Category One success and the Monmore handler hopes his outsider Timmys Hunter can secure the silverware in Sunday’s £10,000 Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield.

The unique tri-distance event climaxes at the Owlerton Stadium after 480m heats and last week’s 500m semi-finals.

Nathan Hunt’s Derby quarter-finalist and ante-post favourite Goldcash Warrior remains the market leader at 7-4 despite being beaten last week to local hope Cooladerrydancer.

Warwickshire-based Curtin, who has trained for more than 25 years, has reached numerous Category One finals down the years, including five in the last three years. He would be delighted to see success on the big stage for his kennel and the dog’s owner.

“It would be a much-needed boost for the kennel and fabulous for his owner Samuel Mann, who has been a great supporter of us in recent times and bought the dog with his father, James, who sadly passed away last year,” he said.

“We’ve always liked the dog, but he’s had a few issues along the way. It’s remarkable that he’s only won three times, but the company he has kept in his 26 races has been very good.”

The June 2023 whelp reached the Steel City Cup final over 500m at Sheffield last year and is the only finalist with winning form over the 660m trip.

Curtin, who is happy with the draw out in trap six, added: “He likes Towcester, but we decided to swerve the Derby in favour of this.

“I think it’s a decent draw, the five tends to cut the bend but so does he. He tends to break better from the wide box, but hasn’t come away like he can for a while – hopefully that will be on Sunday!

“It looks like there are a few poorly drawn dogs on the inside and anything could happen, but our lad will need a fast start and to lead.”

Betting (best prices)

Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory final (Sheffield, Sunday): 1 Brunsumm Bubble (8-1, Boyles), 2 Cooladerrydancer (8-1, Boyles), 3 Goldcash Warrior (7-4, Paddy Power), 4 Fortanach Col (m) (5-2, Coral/Lads), 5 Easy Tizzy (m) (9-2, general), 6 Timmys Hunter (14-1, general).

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