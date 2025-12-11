Consistency the aim for new PGR 2026 schedule after closure of Swindon

PREMIER GREYHOUND RACING has announced its new-look racing schedule for 2026, which has been described by managing director Garry Nash as offering consistency for all stakeholders and reflecting a “continued commitment to showcasing top-class greyhound racing across the UK”.

Both retail and digital audiences are catered for in the new schedule, which features a number of changes with Greyhound Derby venue Towcester recently joining the service and Swindon set to close.

There will be five broadcasts a week from Towcester, while Dunstall Park, the sport’s newest venue, is scheduled to race four times, including its current Friday night slot switching to Saturday evenings.

PGR’s current digital-only evening fixtures at Sunderland on Fridays and Romford on Saturdays, which can only be seen via bookmakers’ streaming services, will now be part of the broadcast programme.

Friday and Saturday nights will be busiest with four and five tracks racing on those respective evenings, while Kinsley remains the sole fixture on Sunday nights.

On the new schedule, which kicks in on Monday, January 5, Nash said: “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule that maintains the strength of our racing programme while offering consistency and variety for trainers, owners and fans.

“The 2026 fixtures reflect our continued commitment to showcasing top-class greyhound racing across the UK.”

Every Category One final scheduled at any of the tracks on the Premier Greyhound Racing channel will be broadcast.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.