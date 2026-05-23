Classy Vhagar looks up for a Towcester challenge

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VHAGAR, who has been in tremendous form for champion trainer Mark Wallis this term, can stake her claim for another competition success when going in heat two of Towcester’s Greatbet Challenge Trophy at 4.09 today, live on PGR.

Winner of Sunderland’s Category One Grand Prix last month, the speedy wide has torn up the track with two wide-margin Monmore wins since and is perfectly placed in trap six to make another bold bid over the testing 712m trip.

Only her best break will suffice in a contest where the likes of Maxine Locke’s Central Park 664m record-breaker Bluejig Outlaw is among her talented opposition, but Vhagar has arguably looked stronger in her 2026 campaign and can prove up to the task.

A competition full of top-class types also signals the return to action of Sean Parker’s Golden Jacket and St Leger runner-up Droopys Flare, and the Sheffield star can make a winning return to action in heat three at 4.28.

Another stayer with impressive early gears, she also showed real battling qualities to go down by a short head to the mighty Mongys Wild in that Monmore final and she can dig deep to see off the likes of Seamus Cahill’s in-form Powerhouse Duke to book a spot in next week’s semi-finals.

Deadly Disco, one of few dogs to have got the better of Mongys Wild in a big-race final at Hove last term, looks the call to justify favouritism in heat four for Richard Rees, with Locke’s progressive The Other Winx rated a danger.

The first heat at 3.51 looks a tough call, with Patrick Janssens’ St Leger finalist Fabulous Heka and Wallis’s seasoned open-racer Newinn Cloud likely to be popular.

Kevin Hutton has two runners in the race as well, and of his pair Tooreen Rose, a recent winner over course and distance, could be a bit of value to add another Towcester win to her tally.

The stars of the two-bend scene also descend on the Northamptonshire circuit for heats of the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy and biggest name of all is Rees’s big-race ace Shadow Storm, who has his first run since early April.

The Scurry champion faces some smart sorts in heat two at 5.24, not least Tom Heilbron’s in-form Bower Sheeran, but is hard to oppose after a fast 15.45sec (calc) trial.

Other heat fancies are Paul Young’s Lesleys Buddy in a competitive first eliminator at 5.06, Kim Billingham-Hine’s Newinn Bachelor against Kevin Boon’s Bockos Buster in a good heat three clash and Brian Fairbairn’s flying Scottish raider Slingshot Poppy in heat four at 6.02.

Today’s action kicks off with four heats of the BGBF Truframe Champion Stakes, for British-bred runners over the 500m course, with fancies being Hutton’s Venetian Will (2.36) and Jazzy Design (3.32), Kelly Hodson’s Romeo Force (2.54) and Janssens’ Fabulous Aria (3.13).

Elsewhere, there are opens on Sheffield’s afternoon card, with the highlight being the return to action of Rose Draper’s Swift Hostile in a 280m one-off at 3.07.

The local ace, who smashed the track record for today’s trip with a brilliant display in January, has his first run since finishing fourth in the final of the inaugural Dunstall Dash at Dunstall Park on April 11 but should have too much firepower for his rivals.

Open Check nap

Vhagar

4.09 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Venetian Will

T1 Towcester 2.36

1pt win

Swift Hostile

T2 Sheffield 3.07

1pt win

Vhagar

T6 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

Shadow Storm

T2 Towcester 5.24

1pt win

Rayment looking forward to going the distance today

TOWCESTER racing manager Danny Rayment, who joined the track in December and is in the midst of officiating at his first Greyhound Derby, has admitted that he is just as excited about the action on today’s card at the Northamptonshire circuit, writes Phil Donaldson.

The former long-standing Crayford racing manager said: “I’ve always loved staying races and I’m really looking forward to the 712m heats on Sunday’s card.

“Crayford was the home of the Golden Jacket for many years and that was always the highlight of the year for me. Looking at some of the heats of the Greatbet Challenge Trophy I’m getting that same buzz at some of the clashes ahead.

“Heat two in particular is a belter, with Vhagar, a Category One winner, going against Bluejig Outlaw who has done some incredible times. You’ve got Droopys Bookem stepping up in trip in there and Bubbly Evie dropping down after running-up in the TV Trophy.

“Those are the sort of races I relish and it’s a really good card from start to finish, with the top sprinters in action and the British-bred heats as well.”

Rayment also explained the absence of Ballymac Stud from last night’s Derby Plate heats after Liam Dowling’s star had been reported to be the first name in the book for the 500m competition.

“It’s a real shame he couldn’t run in it,” Rayment said. “I called Liam up as there would have been paperwork to complete for an international entry, but he told me the dog was a bit sore after his last run in the Derby and would have to pull him out.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious, but he just didn’t think he’d be ready to run.”

Betting

Greatbet Challenge Trophy (general unless stated): 11-8 Droopys Flare, 11-4 Vhagar (Power), 6 Bluejig Outlaw, 10 Bubbly Evie (Coral, Ladbrokes), 12 Deadly Disco, 16 Powerhouse Duke, 25 Droopys Bookem, Fabulous Heka, Chasing Larry, 28 bar (e-w 1/4 1st four).

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