Class can tell for Tanju in Northern Flat warm-ups

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ZENITH TANJU returned to action in good style last week at Newcastle and can follow up with another dominant display at 8.19, live on PGR.

Jimmy Fenwick’s classy tracker is likely to be a big player in the upcoming Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat at the Byker circuit, a competition the kennel has won twice in the last three years, and he can showcase his class again off the front in a trial stakes over the 480m trip.

A draw in trap four looks fine and he made all in good style in an A1 seven days ago off a slick 4.59sec split. More of the same is expected this evening.

Division one of the Northern Flat trial stakes at 7.44 is an intriguing race, revolving around Tom Heilbron’s 2025 Derby semi-finalist, Northern Flat fourth and All England Cup runner-up Droopys Bookem.

He is a tight railer poorly drawn down the centre in trap three, but his class and big engine can see him through.

Expected to bide his time around the opening two turns, he can then unleash his smart all-round speed and prove too strong for his rivals.

The first of the six opens at the Byker venue is a warm-up for the upcoming Arc Angel Of The North at 7.27, with preference going to Joe Edgar’s Fabulous Show.

The British-bred tracker boasts a decent strike-rate and arrives in good form.

Glenn Foot’s speedy Foulkscourt Bono suffered a shock odds-on defeat last time out but can reverse form with Niosfearrnabolt over 290m at 8.01.

The Pelaw raider has a great draw to work from with a vacant box on his immediate inside.

Jason Gray’s Loxleys Forest was out of luck in the opening round of the Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield, but can make a winning return to six bends when competing over 640m at 8.36.

He can use his inside racing line to take control around the first bend before asserting.

Unbeaten local Winhaw Tam made all on debut last week and can strike from the front again for Brian Fairbairn at 8.54 in a winner-of-one contest.

Open Check nap

Zenith Tanju

8.19 Newcastle



TV Hot Hounds

Droopys Bookem

T3 Newcastle 7.44

1pt win

Foulkscourt Bono

T5 Newcastle 8.01

1pt win

Zenith Tanju

T4 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Loxleys Forest

T1 Newcastle 8.36

1pt win

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