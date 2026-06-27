Chip wraps up Puppy Trophy in style

ANNADOWN CHIP completed an unbeaten run through the Arc Puppy Trophy with another dominant display at Sunderland on Friday.

Maxine Locke’s September 24 whelp, who won the PCS Legal Puppy Trophy on Derby final night at Towcester, took his record to six wins from eight starts and showed why he was sent off the 1-3 favourite for the £7,500 Category Two decider.

He blasted from trap one to effectively settle the issue within a matter of strides and powered home four lengths clear of Taylor The Best in a smart 26.67sec (going normal all races) for the 450m trip.

The latter ran well for Jimmy Fenwick to keep the margin of victory down to four lengths, comfortably holding off the winner’s litter-brother Annadown Wendy for second.

A happy Locke said yesterday: “Obviously the whole kennel is very pleased with that, and it’s a credit to everyone who has worked so hard in the heat this week.

“When we got Chip and Warrior in I thought Warrior looked the more ‘ready made’ dog while Chip was probably still filling out. They’ve both proved proper greyhounds and the way Chip improved at Sunderland was good – he ran the track better each time.

“The plan for him now will be the Puppy Classic at Nottingham, I think he’s more than good enough for that.”

The other feature on the card, the BGBF Brtitish Bred Cup final, went along similar lines with 4-5 favourite Keefill Rocky starting well to nip round in front of King Floyd at the turn.

Phil Milner’s dog was not for catching from that position although King Floyd got close at the third bend, and stayed on well to see off Dan Brabon’s dog by two lengths in 27.26sec for the 450m trip.

On the supporting card, Slinsgshot Poppy (3-10f) returned to her brilliant best with a dazzling success over the four-bend trip.

Brian Fairbairn’s star had taken a tumble in the Time Nutrition Sprint semis at Towcester – where she set a new track record for the 270m trip in the heats – but showed no ill-effects when putting her rivals to the sword from the off.

She clocked a flying 4.78sec split and did not relent as she scored by almost four lengths from Cunnigar King in a sensational 26.48sec.

The other final on the card, the Arc Dual Distance, saw another win for punters as 8-11 jolly Mossend Fox turned the race into a procession, George Power’s dog making all to win by seven and a half lengths in 27.11sec.

Tom Heilbron was out of luck in both main finals but still enjoyed a decent night’s work with a treble courtesy of Unanimous Leon (450m, 27.50sec), Romeo Dutch (27.40sec) and Adamant Keane (27.54sec).

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