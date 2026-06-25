Chip can roast the opposition again

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ANNADOWN CHIP has relished the long run-up at Sunderland during this year’s Arc Puppy Trophy and can again cut loose to land tonight’s £7,500 final at 9.03, live on PGR.

Maxine Locke’s youngster landed the PCS Legal Puppy Trophy at Towcester and can secure more silverware with an all-the-way victory over 450m.

Litter-sister and kennelmate Annadown Wendy is among the opposition, but if the September 2024 whelp times the start right the field will be racing for second place a long way out as he is a top-class prospect with huge early pace.

The final is part of a big-race double-header on Wearside, and another Central Park raider, Dan Brabon’s King Floyd, is fancied to take the £7,500 BGBF British Bred Cup at 8.43.

He has taken to the track well and can pace up and race inside dangers Keefill Rocky and Keefill Goose with the inside racing line proving vital.

It is open racing all the way at the track, with Tom Heilbron’s Toddys Storm taken to make all in the bitches opener that kicks off the card at 6.23.

Newcastle handler Stephen Caile sends out Hardwick Woody (6.43) and Hardwick Teddy (7.03) over 450m and 640m respectively and both can do the business.

Jimmy Fenwick’s Tammy The Best ran on well over 640m on home soil at Newcastle last time out and is an interesting runner stepping up in trip to 828m at 7.23 for the Arc Marathon.

Heilbron’s mutliple Category One finalist Unanimous Leon will go off at cramped odds for the veterans’ race at 7.43 but cannot be opposed, ditto Brian Fairbairn’s superstar bitch Slingshot Poppy, who makes her long awaited return to action after taking tumble at Towcester in May.

She boasts top-class form over course and distance, and fireworks are expected at 8.23.

Open Check nap

Annadown Chip

9.03 Sunderland

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