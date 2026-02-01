Charm sets new best at Central Park

BURROWS CHARM produced the run of the night at Central Park on Saturday as the Hove raider broke the 664m track record when running riot in the top division of the Arc Novice Stayers.

One of two winners on the card for trainer Jason Heath, the recent Romford Essex Vase semi-finalist took charge early as he roared to a new best of 40.03sec (normal), seven spots inside the previous clock of 40.10sec set last year by Paul Donovan’s Proper Dangerous.

Heath followed up in the next contest with Burrows Eclipse, a Hunt Cup finalist over Oxford’s 650m last year, who came from off the back to strike late over the 491m course in 29.75sec.

Fastest of the night over the standard trip was Gemma Evans’ Millbank Boiler, who won the finale in 29.03sec, while there was a notable run from Spencer Mavrias’s Lets Go Johnny in the puppy race which started the evening action, as the local dog struck in 29.26sec.

Elsewhere on Saturday the fine run of trainer Glenn Foot continued at his Star Pelaw base as he claimed a hat-trick of open-race winners courtesy of No Brakes (25.83sec, 435m), Burrow Bell (14.58sec, 245m) and Untold Ariary (36.24sec, 590m).

