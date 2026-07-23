Celebrations well deserved says former top RM Rowe

BOB ROWE, arguably the most experienced racing manager the sport has ever seen, is full of hope that Friday's centenary gala at Dunstall Park will prove a worthy celebration of an incredible milestone.

Rowe, who enjoyed a 55-year career as a racing manager at some of the top UK tracks including White City and Wimbledon before his retirement in 2017, told the Racing Post: “Unfortunately I can’t make it in person, but I genuinely hope the night is a great success.

“I consider myself very lucky to have worked in the industry for 55 years at the GRA, employed in roles which I enjoyed so much. The highlight for me, of course, was being in charge of the racing side of the Greyhound Derby for 33 years.

“I remember my early days at a time when there were 70-plus licensed tracks in operation, 15 of which were in London. Crowds were huge and, as an example, White City on a Saturday night would get at least 10,000 for an all-graded card of eight races.”

Reflecting on the challenges the sport has faced since that inaugural meeting at Belle Vue in 1926, Rowe, who started out at Wandsworth in 1960, added: “Immediate post-WWII crowds were huge but the introduction of the entertainments duty by the government in the 1950s and, worse still, their legislation in 1961 which saw the legalisation of betting shops, were massive body blows to greyhound racing, greatly affecting attendances at tracks and indeed witnessing the beginning of track closures.

“The loss of the industry’s biggest and most successful tracks, White City and then Walthamstow two decades later, were gut-wrenching events.

“But the sport has survived these and other setbacks to rightly celebrate its centenary and I really hope that a greater level of stability will see it continue to enjoy a healthy existence.”

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