Cavalier can cruise to Dunstall success

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TRENDY CAVALIER showed nice speed last time out at Dunstall Park before fading coming home. Tonight, he is back in action and is a strong fancy to open his account at 6.42 live on PGR.

Ruth Lambe’s July 2024 pup burnt up a lot of petrol to get to the front down the far side after a moderate start. If breaking better tonight, he can run riot over A5 rivals and make all over the 480m trip.

Bob Hall’s powerhouse Point Break is the appealing wager on the Wolverhampton card at 7.49.

Far better than his record of four wins from 26 suggests, he can tuck in behind the early leaders in the A6 contest, before surging up the home straight to success.

At Romford, the David Mullins-trained Zenith Sunrise caught the eye in defeat last time out and can return to winning ways over 400m at 7.11.

Stopped in her tracks on a couple of occasions, she bumped into a rival clocking a slick 24.29sec at A5 level, but still ran well to be beaten by just under two lengths.

Later on the card, Katie O’Flaherty’s My Sweet Betsy has the early firepower to cut loose and can dominate the A4 at 8.36.

Best bets

Trendy Cavalier

T3 Dunstall Park 6.42

1pt win

Zenith Sunrise

T3 Dunstall Park 7.11

1pt win

Point Break

T2 Dunstall Park 7.49

1pt win

My Sweet Betsy

T2 Romford 8.36

1pt win

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