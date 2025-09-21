Cat stars as rain hits Yorkshire semis

TORRENTIAL rain at Doncaster on Saturday night led to a void second semi-final of the track’s Yorkshire Derby with lots eventually drawn to allocate spots in next week’s Category Two final.

The first qualifier had been won in good style by Patrick Janssens’ red-hot favourite Romeo Tomcat, who drew clear for a wide-margin win over Glenn Foot’s Jacktavern Chief and Phil Milner’s Keefill Goose in 29.33sec (-40) before conditions took a dramatic turn for the worse.

Janssens, at Swindon himself with Romeo Ability in the Produce final, said on Sunday: “Ria [daughter] was at Doncaster with our runners. Tomcat had won his semi well but the weather was deteriorating rapidly by the time they went to the traps for the next.

“There was so much rain that from what I understand the hare failed and then they couldn’t get the traps off. The dogs were running round with nothing to chase and our Slick Sentinel even turned back at one point and was running towards the boxes.

“Fortunately the dogs all avoided them and each other. I spoke to Ria and also took advice from the GBGB’s Phil McComish, who said we could withdraw the rest of our runners under Rule 69a.”

In the drawing of lots following the void semi-final, Janssens’s Slick Sentinel, Nathan Hunt’s Scooby The Boss and John Flaherty’s Naochra advanced to the £8,000 final.

Janssens added: “We felt the meeting should probably have been called off at that point and we weren’t the only ones who withdrew runners.”

Racing did resume following a 45-minute delay with several fields depleted due to withdrawals – the 661m contest won by Carol Weatherall’s Frankton Ivy was worst hit with only two runners competing.

Earlier on the card John Spolander’s Up The Game (28.38sec, -40) and Susan Watson’s Absurd (28.80sec, -40) – one of three winners on the night for the local trainer – took heats of the 450m maiden competition.

Elsewhere on Saturday night Maxine Locke’s Headford Dane warmed up for a tilt at Central Park’s Premier Greyhound Racing Kent Derby by landing the top 491m one-off in a fastest 29.14sec (-20) as he made all to beat Richard Rees’s fast-finishing Crossfield Enzo by three-parts.

Hove trainer Rees had earlier landed the second division with Texas Jack, who returned from a three-month absence in style to beat Locke’s Ballymac Blanco by two and a quarter lengths in 29.20sec (-20).

