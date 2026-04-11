Calypso calls the tune in JR Puppy Cup decider

CALYPSO BLAZE was marked awkward by the Romford stewards in the heats of the JR Racing Puppy Cup, but there was nothing untoward about a foot-perfect performance when it mattered in Friday’s £5,000-to-the-winner final.

Paul Burr’s pup, owned by the Calypso Club Syndicate, flew out from trap four, keeping straight to the bend, and was never headed.

By contrast, evens favourite Gav Nificent got it wrong at the boxes and then had to ship a bump from kennelmate Lesleys Buddy as he paced up nicely.

He still managed to challenge Calypso Blaze at the second but was forced to check, and challenged again from the third.

The leader, though, was not giving way and battled all the way to the line to see off Paul Young’s dog by three-quarters of a length in 24.18sec (going normal) for the 400m trip.

“As soon as the trap draw came out we were pleased,” said a happy Burr. “We were thinking of changing his seeding anyway as he definitely traps better out the middle than he does on the rail, so four was perfect.

“I said to the boys, we’ve only got one chance, we’ve got to lead but if he hits the hole he’s a big runner. And he did!

“He’s a very jealous dog in front, and we did do a little bit of homework with him after the semi-final. That seemed to have done the trick, and I told his owners ‘this dog is absolutely spot on for this race’. When the traps opened they let rip! It was a lovely run – that’s the fastest split he’s done – and he got everything right on the night.

“It’s a lovely prize so thanks to the JR boys for the sponsorship, and it was great for connections. I think there’s about ten of them involved in the syndicate and that’s the first time they’ve actually had a dog with us so they were over the moon.”

Burr has no plans for Calypso Blaze, adding: “He looks a bit puppyish still but he can run and I think he’ll stay a little bit further as well. But we haven’t thought about anything further, we’re still on the high after the night.”

Maxine Locke is double-handed in the final of the Friday Night Maiden after taking two of the three heats with Headford Sarah (24.01sec) and Bonville Betty, but fastest time of the night over the four-bend trip came from Young’s Bubbly Crusader as he left his heat three rivals toiling as he made all in 23.81sec (+10).

Princess Matilda turned in the run of the night with a sizzling 46.46sec (+30) romp in the 750m finale. Gemma Evans’ in-form bitch blasted to a 23.68sec split on the way to completing a six-timer as she came home four and half lengths clear of Innfield Fifi.

Draw for Friday Night 500 Maiden final: 1 Bonville Betty, 2 Zenith Scorpion, 3 Patricias Gift, 4 False Strap (m), 5 Bubbly Crusader (m), 6 Headford Sarah (m).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.