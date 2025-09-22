Cahill star Hawk whelps her first litter

HOGANS HAWK, a litter-sister of Irish Derby finalist Proper Heiress, has whelped a litter of pups to Dorotas Wildcat.

Seamus Cahill, who trained the bitch for Alf Ashe and steered her to Category One success in Oxford’s Hunt Cup in April, said: “She’s with Barry Clancy in Ireland and the pups are only a couple of weeks old. I think she had five dogs and four bitches and all are reported to be doing well.

“Obviously her brother is a real star for Mark Wallis and Mike Davis, but she was a fast bitch herself and was in good form when her season broke after just winning a heat of the Coronation Cup at Romford in June.

“The decision was made to send her to Ireland for breeding and Dorotas Wildcat is proving a top sire so we’re all hopeful the pups will turn out well.”

Hove trainer Cahill also had news of his 2023 Greyhound of the Year Droopys Clue, who was officially retired earlier this year following a glittering career which included back-to-back St Leger triumphs.

He said: “We have some straws here which are available should anyone wish to get in touch. He’ll be heading over to the Dunphys’ Droopys Stud in Ireland in the first week of October where they’ll take some more.

“Hopefully he’ll prove popular. He was a brilliant dog to train and was a champion over four and six bends on the track.”

