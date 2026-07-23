Cahill chasing a bit of Hove history

HOVE trainer Seamus Cahill, who boasts a fine record in major competitions at his Sussex base, is hoping to go a step closer to making a bit of history when Blackstone Opera lines up in Saturday's semi-finals of the Coral Sussex Cup.

No bitch has ever done the Brighton Belle/Sussex Cup double, but the local runner has a chance of becoming the first to do so after winning the former event in May.

An impressive winner of her heat, Blackstone Opera lines up in the second of three semi-finals where she will meet another Cahill-trained hopeful Moving Force and their trainer, who has four still in the competition, said: “Of course it would be fantastic to do the double, but the bitch will have to do everything right again on Saturday to get in the first two.

“She is top-class, but also a bit quirky. She always turns back after her races and that caught us all out at Romford when she ran over 575m and did it in a race. In hindsight I should have given her a trial over that trip rather than 400m as she got behind and thought the race was done.

“She certainly thrives over the 515m at Hove; the run to the bend suits her.

“I do like the draw for Moving Force out in six. He’s not the widest of seeds but is a great racing dog and can keep out of trouble. He’s made a couple of big finals in the past and I’m hopeful of a big run.

“He’s had a few issues with a wrist, which is why he’s been lightly raced, but he should come on for his heat win.”

The magnitude of the task ahead for Blackstone Opera was underlined yesterday by Hove commentator and greyhound historian Pat Kelly, who said: “It has proved a very tough competition for bitches to win since the event was inaugurated in 1972.

“In fact there have only been two bitches to win the final – John Honeysett’s Sandpiper Dolly in 1978 and more recently Brian Clemenson’s Shelbourne Poopa in 2006.

“Blackstone Opera ran out a very good winner of the Brighton Belle, but it is hard for the females to beat the dogs in these top four-bend competitions. The Derby is the ultimate example – other than Farloe Verdict being awarded the race in 2003, I believe the last bitch to cross the line first was Sarahs Bunny for Geoff De Mulder at White City in 1979.”

Cahill, who also has Droopys Invent and Yougo Freddie engaged in the third semi-final, has won the Sussex Cup three times previously courtesy of Loughteen Blanco in 2013, Sporting Dave in 2018 and Droopys Gold in 2019.

He said: “It’s always a tough competition. This year’s race looks very open, although I’d have been happier to see Droopys Invent in trap one rather than three as he may run across our other dog early.”

The Sussex Cup runs alongside the £20,000-to-the-winner Regency over 695m, an event the local man has yet to win.

“It was just circumstances I suppose, but we never ran Droopys Clue in it. He’s without doubt the best stayer we’ve had,” he said.

“We have three in the semis and Powerhouse Duke would be our leading hope. He’s a strong dog but I’d say he wants to come away this week as trap four is not his best box.

“Droopys Flare really impressed me in the heats for Sean Parker, and Teddie is in top form for Belinda Green. We’re up against Paul Hennessy’s dog Lennies Eddie on Saturday and he’s a really pacy greyhound who may well step up for his first look round last week.

“All our runners are in good shape though, and we’re looking forward to what should be a good night again at Hove.”

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