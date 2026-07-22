Buster to boot clear for Northern Flat success

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BOCKOS BUSTER can land a first Category One title for his trainer and owner Savva Roberts tonight at Newcastle in the Time Northern Flat final at 9.28, live on PGR.

The Scurry Gold Cup and Sunderland Classic runner-up is blessed with huge early pace, which can prove a potent weapon on Tyneside.

Armed with enough early zip to reach the National Sprint final at Nottingham in December, the August 2023 whelp can win the race to the opening bend aided by a favourable draw.

Housed in trap four on the outside of three railers and inside fellow middle seed and favourite Woltemade, the speedy son of Ballymac Best should enjoy a clear path to the turn enabling him to move through the gears and assert.

Local handler Jimmy Fenwick holds a strong hand, with Northern Puppy Derby champion Woltemade and Wicky Ned.

The favourite has shown a superb attitude and lines up unbeaten after two rounds, and if he avoids Bockos Buster early on he will go close.

2024 Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned won this competition two years ago and reeled in Bockos Buster last week. With a clear run, he too will be a huge threat and cannot be overlooked.

The £7,500 Arc Angel Of The North final at 9.11, also over 480m, headlines the supporting card. All eyes will be on long-odds favourite Slingshot Poppy, who set the Byker sand alight seven days ago with a blistering 27.95sec win and is miles clear on the clock.

Brian Fairbairn’s star will rightly go to the traps at cramped odds and, barring a mishap at the boxes, she will win. The Roberts-trained Droopys Calla has a big engine and is one for forecast and tricast punters to put in at a price.

There are nine opens on the card, kicking off at 7.27 with a maiden stayers’ contest over 640m which is likely to be dominated by Tom Heilbron’s classy Droopys Bookem.

The All England Cup runner-up has raced over six bends three times without success, but is drawn perfectly on the rail and cannot be opposed.

His stamina is unproven, but his middle speed and draw can enable him to build an unassailable lead.

Fenwick’s Elegant Shadow just missed out on a place in the Angel Of The North decider after showing nice speed and racing clear in her semi seven days ago.

Tonight she can lead again but this time last home at 7.44 in a bitches’ contest that represents a drop in class.

The Arc Summer Dash final over 290m is at 8.01 and Fairbairn’s Slingshot Gazza is the one to beat after returning to action in good style last week when winning his semi.

He can explode from the boxes and gain first run on main danger Niosfearnnabolt, who is well drawn in red.

Another well-drawn fancy from the inside berth is Stephen Caille’s Hardwick Teddy, who races over 640m at 8.19.

He can take control of a moderate staying race around the opening two bends and go on to make all.

Kennelmate Crooks Mackemboy has the speed to cope with a drop back in trip to sprinting over 290m at 8.36 and can secure a quickfire double for Caille provided he gets it right at the boxes.

Nottingham raider Kellies Emerald missed out on a spot in the Northern Flat final but Jason Gray’s talented sort can pace up and take charge of a standard contest over 480m at 8.54.

He has the early firepower to make the bend unscathed and can dominate throughout.

The 480m finale at 9.46 is a competitive affair, with a chance taken on well-drawn Mossend Brute to stay wide and avoid trouble.

A slick exit can enable him to slip the field and round off what could be a memorable night for Roberts and his team.

Open Check nap

Bockos Buster

9.28 Newcastle

TV Hot Hounds

Slingshot Gazza

T4 Newcastle 8.01

1pt win

Hardwick Teddy

T1 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Kellies Emerald

T3 Newcastle 8.54

1pt win

Bockos Buster

T4 Newcastle 9.28

1pt win

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