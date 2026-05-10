Buster set to bounce back to winning ways

BOCKOS BUSTER can put the disappointment of an early elimination from this year’s Derby behind him with a return to winning ways at Nottingham this evening when he drops back in trip to 305m at 7.27, live on PGR.

Kevin Boon’s speedster boasts terrific form over course and distance having reached the final of last year’s National Sprint and can outclass his rivals into the opening bend in the first of five opens on the card at Colwick Park.

Former Kevin Hutton inmate Coppice Ronnie, now in the hands of Monmore trainer Mark Russell, is a capable sort and the danger but will need a flashy exit to trouble the selection.

Kelli Windebank’s Hasselbomb is well drawn on the inside for a 480m contest at 8.01, with the inside racing live expected to prove pivotal with a short run-up into the first bend.

Local Roanna Grout races from three and may shift right early on, while the Yarmouth raider races from trap two with a vacant box on his inside so should have plenty of racing room to operate in.

Ruth Lambe’s talented Da Mighty Man enjoyed a confidence-boosting victory on home soil at Dunstall Park last time and can strike from trap six in another 480m contest at 8.19.

Two heats of the Arc Maiden Standard Trophy over 500m also feature, with well drawn local Kylenoe Stan the pick to score in the opener at 8.54 from a handy draw out wide in trap six for Barry Denby.

Kelly Wilton’s smart A2 winner Magic Hands is also well drawn in the stripes for heat two at 9.11 and can assert from halfway with his fine all-round speed.

Open Check nap

Bockos Buster

7.27 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Bockos Buster

T4 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Hasselbomb

T2 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Da Mighty Man

T6 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

Magic Hands

T6 Nottingham 9.11

1pt win

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