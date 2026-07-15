Buster can display Flat-out pace again

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

BOCKOS BUSTER opened his account for new connections in great style last week at Newcastle in the first round of the Time Northern Flat and can follow up this evening with another front-running success in his semi-final at 9.11, live on PGR.

Now owned and trained by local handler Savva Roberts, the multiple big-race finalist is well drawn in trap five again – on the outside of four railers – and can dominate throughout over the 480m trip.

Wicky Ned, former winner and 2024 Greyhound of the Year, is among the opposition for local trainer Jimmy Fenwick, as is defending champion Naochra, but the prolific early pacer can gain first run on both.



It is a red-hot qualifier with former Derby finalist Zenith Tanju also lining up, so Bockos Buster will need to be on his toes at the boxes, but does have a flashy exit in his locker to go along with his early speed.

Fenwick, who has won this competition twice in the last three years, sends out ante-post favourite and fastest heat winner Woltemade in the first of the three semis at 8.36.

The Arc Northern Puppy Derby king blasted clear to make all in a sensational 28.13sec and can repeat the dose.

Stuart Tighe’s speedy Good Teddy can punch up on the inside and be competitive, while Tom Heilbron’s Ballymac Sargie sees out the trip extremely well and is one for forecast and tricast punters to consider at big odds.

Heilbron’s All England Cup runner-up Droopys Bookem, chasing a four-timer over course and distance in the second semi at 8.54, can power home to achieve it.

The November 2022 whelp, who reached the semi-finals of last year’s Derby at Towcester, would prefer a pitch nearer to the rail but can bide his time behind likely leaders Grouchos Cossie and Kellies Emerald before zooming up the home straight to pounce.

The £5,000 Arc Angel Of The North semi-finals also feature on Tyneside, with Romford raider Untold Ariary taken to follow up her smart heat success in the first eliminator at 7.44. Again well-housed in the stripes, Dave Lee’s talented wide seed can take control down the far side before kicking clear.

Brian Fairbairn’s Slingshot Poppy was electrifying in her first-round heat last week, scorching the Byker sand in 28.13sec, and is rightly priced up at cramped odds for the second semi at 8.01.

Her rivals will be racing for second if she comes away on terms. The Roberts-trained Proper Rockett, who showed a nice attitude to qualify from off the pace in her heat, can fill the forecast place.

Fenwick’s classy and experienced Coppice Saphire returned to action with a good win in her heat and is another who can go in again in her semi at 8.19.

The September 2022 daughter of Ballymac Cashout, who starts well and stays well, can race handily early on before making a telling move into the third turn.

Heats of the Arc Summer Dash kick off the open-race action, with former National Sprint champion Niosfearrnabolt hard to oppose in the opener over 290m at 7.11. Chloe Hardy’s dog, who is lightly raced for his age, can defend the rail from trap one with a decent start.

Fairbairn’s Slingshot Gazza, who moved well in a trial last week, is fresh coming into the second heat (7.27) and can flash from the boxes to make all.

Open Check nap

Bockos Buster

9.11 Newcastle



TV Hot Hounds

Slingshot Gazza

T3 Newcastle 7.27

1pt win

Untold Ariary

T6 Newcastle 7.44

1pt win

Coppice Saphire

T2 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Bockos Buster

T5 Newcastle 9.11

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.