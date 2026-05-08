Bushpark can confirm dominance at Central Park

THE eyes of most open-race fans will be on Towcester for the Derby and TV Trophy action, but Central Park has its usual batch, with Bushpark Cathal fancied for the feature race, the final of the Arc Maiden Trophy at 7.50, live on PGR.

A smooth winner of his heat last week, there looks no reason to oppose Dave Lee’s dog after a fastest-of-round 29.01sec for the 491m trip. Trap one for a middle seed who looks a true middle might be an issue, but if he starts as well as he did last week he will be able to afford moving off.

Red also looks the place to go for the first open on the card, a bitches’ affair at 6.10 over 491m, where Coppice Dakota will take some holding.

Luke Morrison has his runner purring at present, with four all-the-way wins over the trip and improving in each. She again looks good to lead on the inside and the rest will do well to strike a blow if she does.

Cinderella Tell is either very good or very average, but when it all clicks Paul Donovan’s dog takes some beating, and he looks the one to side with for the top division of the Jenningsbet Standard at 6.50. With a fair break he can turn with what should be a decisive lead.

The Other Winx impressed for Maxine Locke over the 664m trip last week but this time he faces a big test against classy kennelmate Bluejig Outlaw at 8.10, and the track-record holder is expected to have his measure from the off.

It is open-racing all the way on Doncaster’s evening SIS card, albeit some of the fare is moderate, but there is nothing moderate about Rose Draper’s Audience, who has been putting the opposition to the sword over the 450m trip of late and can do so again at 7.24.

He has made all to win his last five races over course and distance and the six-timer beckons if he starts as well as he can.

Star Pelaw has another batch of opens, with Toomevara Sheera making most appeal for Paul Philpott over 435m at 9.01.

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