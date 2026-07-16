Bully poised to boss his rivals again at Romford

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BRINDLE BULLY turned on the power last week to land a first win since taking the Roger Kent-Barton Triumph final in February and can make it a quick double over the 400m trip in a Romford one-off at 9.53 tonight, live on PGR.

Dave Mullins’ dog won the Silver Standard over course and distance almost two years ago, and has competed against the best on the open circuit.

He is approaching four years of age but showed last week that he remains seriously quick when it all clicks with a fast 23.61sec, with Golden Sprint winner Bombay Buck a well beaten favourite in third.

Brindle Bully is not always so quickly into his stride, but if he gets round the opening bend without mishap he can again overpower the rest.

There are three heats of a Friday Night 500 Maiden Stayers earlier on the card, and a four-runner heat one at 7.53 looks at the mercy of Cascabel as he tries six bends for the second time.

Connections would have been left wondering ‘what if’ when he bolted clear in a first-round heat of the Coronation Cup at the end of last month, with Nathan Hunt’s dog in charge going into the last before Blackstone Opera turned back up the track, causing the hare to be stopped.

Although his stamina is unproven, he would probably have got home, and has a far easier task on his hands this time around against just three rivals. Compensation awaits at a short price.

Mullins can strike in heat two at 8.13 with Zenith Impact, another inexperienced over six bends.

He did not properly see out the 575m trip when leading round last week but it did take a decent sort to overhaul him and another expected first-bend lead may suffice.

Rossa Vita is interesting in heat three (8.33) for Sharon Saberton despite taking a big step up from A5 wins at Harlow over 415m.

On her sole outing over course and distance the bitch ran a stormer, albeit that was in January. She has clearly had issues since, but the Harlow double suggests she is in good shape now and she finds herself in a very winnable race.

Maxine Locke continues to enjoy plenty of success at her old track since the move to Central Park, and Headford Sarah can add to the tally over 400m at 9.13.

She was put on the back foot at the start in last week’s Coral Guys & Dolls final when barged on the run-up by kennelmate Droopys Will, but won both preliminaries in style and should enjoy a smoother passage from trap one tonight to lead round.

Gudhand Ben scooted clear to win well over 400m last week and can double up for Paul Young at 9.33. He showed smart pace up after a decent break to clock a best-of-night 3.62sec split and anything like a repeat can again see him away and gone.

Hunt’s Mad For Cash was another out-and-gone winner last week, this time over 575m, and she can round off his night in similar fashion in the six-bend finale at 10.13 if again alert at the boxes.

There are four opens on Sunderland’s PGR card, three of which are heats of the Arc 450m. Mark Bulmer has Cunnigar King in flying form and he can follow up last week’s final success in the second of them at 8.23.

Open Check nap

Rossa Vita

8.33 Romford

TV Hot Hounds

Cascabel

T2 Romford 7.53

1pt win

Zenith impact

T1 8.13 Romford

1pt win

Rossa Vita

T2 Romford 8.33

1pt win

Brindle Bully

T5 Romford 9.53

1pt win

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