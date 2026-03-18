Bullet to hit the target again in Hove decider

RAEBELLA BULLET returned to action in good fashion last week at Hove in her Coral 500 Bitches Trophy heat and can follow up with success in tonight’s final at 8.24, live on PGR.

Belinda Green’s classy lady, who finished third in the Oaks last year, was having her first start in almost a month but won nicely and is expected to improve for that run.

Alright Twinkle and Rapido Rosin both pose threats, but the July 2023 whelp is well drawn on the inside in trap one. With a vacant box on her outside, she can take charge of the 500m decider early on.

There are ten opens on tonight’s card and one of the top locals in Seamus Cahill’s Olympic runner-up Moving Force can return to competitive action with a victory in the opener at 6.42.

Lining up in the first of two Coral 515m Trophy heats, he is well suited to the stiff four bends and looks well drawn in the stripes as the sole wide.

Green’s slick A1 winner Behemoth gets the nod in the second qualifier at 6.59. He will need to cut loose early but has the opening acceleration to do so.

The Richard Rees-trained Clona Kody has been reeled in on his last two appearances since returning from a two-month absence but is fancied to last home this time around over 500m at 7.16

June Harvey’s veteran performer Ower Smasher can prove strongest late on over 695m when she returns to six bends at 7.33, before another Rees-trained tracker, Dereks Champ, can open his account in the maiden sprint over 285m at 7.49.

The Coral 695m Stayers Trophy final is a fiercely competitive race at 8.07.

Oxford raider Alright Patricia is well situated out wide and will go close if showing urgency at lids-rise.

Paul Young’s Droopys Sometime was an early casualty in this year’s Ladbrokes Puppy Derby at Mommore, but can get back on track over 500m in the first of two maiden heats at 8.41.

Green’s progressive Bombshell Bullet can land his hat-trick in the second heat at 8.59, before Uncle Freddie can prove too good in the 500m seniors’ finale at 9.16.

Narrowly turned over at cramped odds last week, the Rees-trained February 2022 whelp is the youngest and freshest in the race and can go one better this evening.

Open Check nap

Raebella Bullet 8.24 Hove

TV Hot Hounds

Clona Kody T6 Hove 7.16

Raebella Bullet T1 Hove 8.24

Bombshell Bullet T3 Hove 8.59

Uncle Freddie T3 Hove 9.16

(all 1pt win)

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