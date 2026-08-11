Buddy can make some friends in Romford A3

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JIMS BUDDY has not won since his second-ever race in May but can break that sequence in an A3 over Romford’s 400m trip this evening, live on PGR at 7.27.

Paul Young’s dog lost his way after that promising opening, but a couple of seconds since the start of the month suggest a win is not far away. He could not pass a determined front-runner on Saturday, but has a good rails draw to work from.

Kennelmate Bombay Jupiter is likely to go more middle than inside from trap two and is coming off the back of a moderate effort last time, and if he slips round handy the selection can be in command by the third.

Scooby Dior has plummeted in class since making the Silver Maiden final in January of last year but even her worst could be good enough for an A7 at 7.11. Martyn Wiley’s bitch has the red jacket painted on her back and can use it to slip round in front if she gets her act together at the boxes.

She is not strong over the 400m trip but is certainly quick enough at this level to repay those who have burned their fingers on her recently.

Slingshot Major is another who has been costly to follow lately but is expected to make amends in an A2 at Newcastle’s afternoon meeting at 3.26.

Brian Fairbairn’s dog keeps losing his races with moderate breaks, but a decent exit can see him turn in a pitch and then overpower the opposition in the closing stages.

Drombeg Olive has no issues from the boxes and can again quickly settle the issue with a blast of early pace in an A7 at 4.59. Joe Edgar’s bitch is a short runner but got home well enough to win an A8 and can see them all off.

Best bets

Slingshot Major

T4 Newcastle 3.26

1pt win

Drombeg Olive

T6 Newcastle 4.59

1pt win

Scooby Dior

T1 Romford 7.11

1pt win

Jims Buddy

T1 Romford 7.27

1pt win

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