Buck can enjoy better luck at Romford tonight

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BOMBAY BUCK has traded blows with Distant Rover in recent weeks at Romford and is drawn to get the better of his rival in a warm standard contest over 400m at 9.53 tonight, live on PGR.

Paul Young’s reigning Golden Sprint champion should enjoy plenty of racing room from trap four with three railers on his inside and a vacant box on his outside. Distant Rover will likely edge inside from three, paving the way for a smooth passage to the turn for the selection in what is one of ten opens at London Road.

Maxine Locke has plenty of live chances. Her Inclement Moon can follow up his smart win last week with another success over four bends in the opener at 6.53, with kennelmate Annadown Wendy set to make the most of a great draw in the bitches’ contest at 7.13.

Two heats of a maiden competition follow with nods going to Zenith Zaza (7.33) and Dans Peach (7.53) for Dave Mullins and Debbie Hurlock.

Best bet on the card is Nathan Hunt’s Cascabel over 575m at 8.13, who is well-drawn on the rail and can put last week’s odds-on defeat behind him.

Top sprinter Nightingale Crew has his first start for local handler Gemma Evans at 8.53. No stranger to success over the 225m trip, he can justify cramped odds.

Locke’s Jacktavern Don has shown decent speed over two bends at Central Park and can strike off the front over 400m at 9.13.

Tony Dean’s Bubbly Hogan takes an enormous drop in class at 9.33 when stepping up in trip to 575m and cannot be opposed.

Another fancied class-dropper is Rick Holloway’s Rapido Benny in the 575m finale at 10.13. He was out of luck last week at Monmore but is well suited to a sharp six bends and is one of the bankers on the card.

There are eight opens at Sunderland, headlined by the Arc 450m final at 9.03.

A chance is taken on Stuart Tighe’s speedy Brickhill Tamika from an inside draw, with the first bend lead likely to prove crucial.

Heats of a sprint competition over 261m also feature, with votes going to Glenn Foot’s Foulkscourt Bono (8.23) plus Ted Soppitt’s Velvet George (8.43) and Sunnyside Jayden (9.23).

Mark Bulmer’s Newmoors Amore has been running well over 450m and can strike over 640m at 9.43, while Millhill May is expected to make all in the 450m finale at 10.03.

Open Check nap

Cascabel

8.13 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Annadown Wendy

T4 Romford 7.13

1pt win

Cascabel

T1 Romford 8.13

1pt win

Bombay Buck

T4 Romford 9.53

1pt win

Rapido Benny

T2 Romford 10.13

1pt win

Dowling duo seek redemption in Fortune Memorial

LIAM DOWLING big guns Ballymac Setanta and Ballymac Deniro made surprise early exits from the first round of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, and the pair can show their class in the opening round of the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate that commemorates the great man, writes Paul Brown.

It is no surprise that the Derby sponsors put the pair head and shoulders above the rest in their betting on this consolation event, and Ballymac Setanta can put the opposition to the sword in heat two at 8.27 from a plum trap one draw.

English Derby runner-up Ballymac Deniro looks to have Gaytime Clyde as his main rival in heat seven at 9.42 but should deal with that threat comfortably as long as he does not repeat the stumble at the traps that cost him last time, while Karol Ramsbottom’s Slick Sanctuary is another who is better than his last outing.

The Puppy Derby finalist looks booked for a clearer path from the boxes tonight and that should suffice for him to take heat three at 8.42.

Derby Plate

BoyleSports: 11-4 Ballymac Setanta, 3 Ballymac Deniro, 14 Gaytime Clyde, Oriental King, Roaming Shelby, 16 Slick Sanctuary, Swords Style, Droopys Porter, Slippery Felix, 20 Ballyhooly Cliff, Newinn Spot, Grouchos Frank, 25 Ballymac Altobel, Music Inthe Air, 33 Ballymac Siun, Ballymac Scheff, Avenue Queen, Miami Hans, 40 Coolemount Fame, Jacktavern Bull, Amidus Hulk, 50 bar.

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