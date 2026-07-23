Buck can cash in on ace Romford draw

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

BOMBAY BUCK can end a losing run of seven at Romford tonight when handed a dream draw at 8.42, live on PGR.

Paul Young’s Golden Sprint champion races from trap six in the first of two heats of a standard event over 400m with five railers on his inside.

A quick exit coupled with the track opening up nicely as tight railers in traps four and five step inside should pave the way for acres of racing room in the opening strides and he can show his class.

Brindle Bully is also drawn to perfection in the second heat at 9.02 and is another striped-jacket runner fancied to make all.

The Dave Mullins-trained wide has a vacant box on his inside and arrives in great form. He looks banker material to land his hat-trick.

There are nine opens at London Road this evening, kicking off at 7.02 with a vote going to Maxine Locke’s scopey Droopys Pioneer, who has shown speed in his handful of starts so far.

Dave Lee’s Satin Barney can take down the maiden contest over 400m at 7.22 with a slick exit, while Distant Hiker can do the same over 575m in a maiden stayers’ race at 7.42 for Dean Childs.

Harlow raider Tinks Jester has won his last two and can strike again at 8.02 for Sharon Saberton. He impressed off the front last time in 24.02sec and more of the same is expected.

The maiden stayers’ final over 575m is the feature race at 9.22 with Locke’s promising Newinn Jolie fancied to follow up her game heat win with another powerful display.

It could be a good night for Locke, with Headford Fiona also picked for success over 400m at 10.02.

Nathan Hunt’s Mad For Cash returned to winning ways in good fashion last week and can make it three on the spin in the 575m finale at 10.20.

Much will rest on the start, but she has a slick exit in her locker and can dominate.

There are also two opens at Sunderland, where Pelaw raider Jacktavern Trump is well drawn on the inside in the first at 6.54 and can make all for Glenn Foot.

The Arc 450m Trophy final at 8.34 is the other open and can go the way of Tom Heilbron’s Romeo Dutch.

Open Check nap

Bombay Buck

8.42 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Bombay Buck

T5 Romford 8.42

1pt win

Brindle Bully

T6 Romford 9.02

1pt win

Newinn Jolie

T3 Romford 9.22

1pt win

Mad For Cash

T3 Romford 10.20

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.