Brunch once again has the opposition on toast at Hove

BRUNCH PAL dominated in Thursday’s heats of the Coral 500 Standard Trophy at Hove.

Winning for the 16th time in 26 starts for Dave Lee, he was soon in charge in the 500m contest and kept up the gallop as he led home Luke Morrison’s Jacktavern Chief by four and a half lengths in a fastest-of-night 29.24sec (normal).

That was three spots quicker than posted by John Campbell’s Venetian Jock, who made all to beat Dave Lewis’s Alright Arthur by a length and a half in the opening heat.

Closest finish came in the concluding qualifier as Jason Heath’s 8-1 chance Burrows Fizz got first run at leader Gingers Shadow, hitting the front at the fourth bend and holding a late surge from Seamus Cahill’s odds-on favourite Moving Force.

Cahill’s dog, a recent Sussex Cup finalist, missed the break and found early trouble but took off late to book his spot in next week’s final as he went down by a short head.

There was another odds-on reverse for Cahill later on the card as his Regency semi-finalist Powerhouse Duke (2-7F) ran third in a 695m one-off won by Belinda Green’s Swift Jarvis.

The winner, who also made the semis of the Category One event, struck right on the line as he picked up Heath’s 25-1 chance Minstrels Six, scoring by the minimum distance in 42.18sec.

Cahill did strike in heats of a 500m maiden competition as his Shes One Eighty took the first in 29.67sec, with Alfie Herbert’s Outdoor Corona landing the other in 29.51sec.

In trials before racing, Richard Rees’s Scooby The Lady looked in great shape as she returned from an injury-enforced layoff.

The Kent Plate queen and Derby semi-finalist clocked a swift 16.20sec (-5) for the 285m course in a solo workout - faster than the 16.30sec winning time of Paul Donovan’s Slaneyside Swade in the sprint open on the card.

Draws for Thursday’s finals - Coral Maiden 500 Trophy: 1 Shes One Eighty, 2 Isabellas Bullet, 3 Tedushi Master, 4 Outdoor Corona, 5 Kevinsfort Away (m), 6 Glenrock King (m).

Coral 500 Standard Trophy: 1 Brunch Pal, 2 Venetian Jock, 3 Burrows Fizz (m), 4 Jacktavern Chief (w), 5 Moving Force (w), 6 Alright Arthur (w).

Slingshot downs Shontae gamble

SLINGSHOT GAZZA continued his fine run of form for Brian Fairbairn with a fastest-of-the-year 16.65sec (normal for all) sprint success at Newcastle on Thursday night, writes Phil Donaldson.

Sent off 6-5 after strong support for Jimmy Fenwick’s Ballymac Shontae saw that rival start at 10-11, Slingshot Gazza flew out for the third time in a row at the Byker circuit to make all.

Fairbairn’s dog – who is being campaigned over two bends following some cramping issues – crossed the line more than three lengths clear of Chloe Hardy’s 2024 National Sprint hero Niosfearrnabolt to complete a hat-trick over the 290m trip.

Fairbairn has intimated that a tilt at October’s Scurry Gold Cup at Dunstall Park – this year elevated to Category One status – is on the radar for his in-form son of Glengar Bale.

Fenwick did later strike with Bonnie Sues Luck in one of two 480m maidens on the card, the winner posting 28.66sec – the quickest for the standard distance – as she held off Tom Heilbron’s Five Ofa Kind by a neck.

Neil Brown took the other division with 7-1 chance Pressure Tie, who prevailed by a short head in 28.86sec.

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