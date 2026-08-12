Brunch backers set to dine out in style

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BRUNCH PAL, fastest of last week’s heat winners, can land tonight’s Coral 500 Standard Trophy final at Hove at 8.24, live on PGR.

Dave Lee’s dog sits on the inside for the £500 showdown and can stand his ground to beat John Campbell’s heat winner Venetian Jock to the corner to take charge.

A bigger threat may emerge in the shape of Seamus Cahill’s Sussex Cup finalist Moving Force, who took off late in his narrow heat reverse to Jason Heath’s Burrows Fizz, but Brunch Pal is a tough nut to crack once on the lure and is taken to see off all challengers.

The other final on the card at 8.07 looks a competitive affair, but there was lots to like about the heat win of Cahill’s up-in-trip Shes One Eighty and the red-clad bitch can hit the front earlier tonight to land the Coral Maiden Trophy decider.

Jamie Kingsley’s Croydon Rory, a gallant Regency runner-up behind the top-class Droopys Flare, looks hard to oppose in a 695m stayers’ one-off at 6.59 and can resume winning ways at the main expense of Heath’s strong-running Swift Jarvis.

Romford’s Paul Young fares well on his Hove trips and his Bowmers Wildcat can add to his tally in the Coral 515 (8.59).

Young is well represented in two divisions of the Coral Summertime Standard over the 500m course, but preference is for Dave Lewis’s Alright Bullet over his Droopys Alldeway in the top heat at 8.41, while Patrick Browne’s flying trapper Gingers Shadow can lead the charge in division B and see off Young’s Bluey Bullet and Heath’s Burrows Titan.

Tonight’s card also features three heats of the Coral 500 Bitches Trophy with Kingsley’s local ace Breffni Ulna nominated to quickly take charge of the qualifier at 7.17.

Lee’s Untold Ariary boasts a good strike-rate on her travels and looks worth chancing on her first competitive Hove start in heat two at 7.33.

A decent sprint trial and a great make-up in six can aid her cause, while Dave Dark’s in-form Hove lady Ballydoyle Eile looks a strong contender for heat three at 7.49.

Pick of the opens on Newcastle’s PGR card is the Arc Sprint over 290m at 8.01 when Brian Fairbairn’s Slingshot Gazza is expected to enhance his fine recent record since reverting to two bends.

Chasing a four-timer over the trip, he can smash out from trap five to dominate and can lead home Chloe Hardy’s Niosfearrnabolt for the second week running.

Open Check nap

Brunch Pal

8.24 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Croydon Rory

T6 Hove 6.59

1pt win

Slingshot Gazza

T5 Newcastle 8.01

1pt win

Shes One Eighty

T1 Hove 8.07

1pt win

Brunch Pal

T1 Hove 8.24

1pt win

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