Brothers odds-on for more Juvenile success

THE big two in the ante-post lists for the Orchestrate Juvenile Classic at Towcester, Annadown Warrior and Annadown Shadow, avoided each other when the draw was made yesterday for the semi-finals.

That meant the litter brothers are both rated odds-on with Coral and Ladbrokes to progress to Sunday week’s Category One decider with victories.

Outright favourite Annadown Warrior clocked a best-of-round 28.72sec when hosing-up in his qualifier, and Maxine Locke’s young star is a 4-7 shot to see off fellow heat winners Bowmers Buddy and Underground Matt, both from the Paul Young kennel, after drawing trap six.

Strong Bowmers Buddy showed what he can do when it all clicks with a 28.81sec all-the-way success, while Sean Parker’s Gymcrack finalist Annadown Shadow came back to his best to dominate his rivals in 28.88sec for the 500m trip from trap one, and is a 1-2 shot after again pulling the red jacket.

Draw and betting

First semi-final (Coral/Ladbrokes): Beachy Bullet (33-1), 2 Bowmers Buddy (7-2), 3 Underground Matt (5-1), 4 Scooby Mustang (6-1), 5 Underground Adz (33-1), 6 Annadown Warrior (4-7).Second: 1 Annadown Shadow (1-2), 2 Arthur Bitter (9-2), 3 Swift Quick (14-1), 4 Gav Nificent (6-1), 5 Puntos Opinion (14-1), 6 Venetian Mario (9-1).

Outright - Coral/Ladbrokes: 5-6 Annadown Warrior, 11-4 Annadown Shadow, 6 Bowmers Buddy, 10 Underground Matt, 12 Scooby Mustang, Arthur Bitter, 16 Gav Nificent, 25 Venetian Mario, 33 Swift Quick, Puntos Opinion, 100 Beachy Bullet, Underground Adz (e-w 1/4 1-2-3).

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