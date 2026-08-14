Brothers now set for a Classic clash

TALENTED litter-brothers Annadown Warrior and Annadown Shadow will go toe to toe again on Monday night as the pair have been drawn to meet in the first of six heats of Nottingham’s Arc Puppy Classic.

Trained respectively by Maxine Locke and Sean Parker, the pair recently met in the final of Towcester’s Juvenile Classic, which was won by another sibling in Patrick Godfrey’s Arthur Bitter.

The £12,500-to-the-winner Puppy Classic closed to entries at 11am and, as confirmed in yesterday’s Racing Post, Irish trainer Pat Guilfoyle will bring an international flavour to proceedings.

Guilfoyle has put forward a team of three for the 500m Category One event, headed by his highly regarded Daleroad Magic who lines up in heat three when he will meet Godfrey’s Towcester champion.

Daleroad Magic’s own litter-brother Magical Marty (heat four) and kennelmate Magical Faye (heat six) complete Guilfoyle’s raiding party.

Romford trainer Paul Young, who has been enjoying another strong year on the open-race circuit, sends a team of five to Colwick Park including Gav Nificent, recent winner of the puppy open at Dunstall Park’s Centenary Gala meeting.

For the full trap draw visit greyhoundbet.racingpost.com.

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