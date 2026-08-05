Brilliant brood Banabane hits 500 winners

BANABANE, who won the Brighton Belle in 2016 for Hove trainer Seamus Cahill, recently achieved a significant milestone as a brood bitch when hitting the 500-winner mark with progeny from her five litters whelped between 2018 and 2023.

The achievement was marked with a victory for Yougo Jessie in A4 company at her former Sussex base last month, making 2014 whelp Banabane – a Liam Dowling-bred daughter of Droopys Scolari-Ballymac Razl – one of the most prolific dams in history.

Her haul includes plenty of open-race victories, including Category One successes from her son Surprising – a member of her second litter in 2019 by Droopys Sydney – in Towcester’s 2020 English Puppy Derby, plus a 2021 Produce Stakes victory from Pocket Lola, another member of that successful litter.

Teresa Cahill, wife of their trainer Seamus, was at the forefront of Banabane’s highly successful breeding career, and said: “It’s an amazing achievement and took a lot of fact checking, but Pat Kelly [Hove commentator and greyhound historian] has been brilliant on that score, scouring the career stats of all her runners.

“I’m not sure if it’s a record, but we’re very proud of reaching the 500, and hopeful of adding a few more with several of her last litter like Yougo Freddie and Charlie still winning races, while The Hill, from her 2022 Ballymac Best litter, is still racing at Hove.”

Most prolific of Banabane’s five crops was her massive 2021 litter of 14 by Good News, with Cahill adding: “That was her super litter! Fourteen pups, 13 of whom made it to the track, was a real handful.

“I can still remember bottle feeding them along with Ashley Williams, who worked with us at the time. Between them they contributed 149 of the 500 winners.”

Two runners share the honour of being the most prolific of Banabane’s runners, with Pocket Lola, herself now a mother of two litters, and the still-active The Hill both scoring 25 times.

Cahill said: “Banabane had explosive early speed and passed that on to a lot of her pups. I remember the night she won the Belle as we were at Wimbledon with runners in the Derby. We watched the race and she flew out, just as she had in the heats and semis, and made all.

“She’s 12 now and has been living with a lovely family in Kent for a few years. They’ve got three kids and the bitch is a real part of the family.

“She was recently joined there by one of her daughters, Wheres Poppy, and they’re loving their retirement.”

Kelly, who crunched the numbers to confirm Banabane’s amazing achievement, said: “It’s an incredible milestone, and in all my years in the sport I can’t recall another brood bitch being so successful.

“Her April ’21 coupling with Good News and their meteoric rise through the grades was a highlight of the graded scene at Hove in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“I’d love to see her added to Entain’s Hove Hall of Fame, and I know there have been discussions to that effect.”

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