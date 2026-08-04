BoyleSports odds-on about Irish Derby win for big two

WITH the BoyleSports Irish Derby starting on Friday, the sponsors reckon it is odds-on that one of the powerhouse kennels of Graham Holland and Liam Dowling will land this year’s Classic in their specials market issued yesterday.

The firm makes Holland, who already has a record five titles to his name at Shelbourne Park, including last year with Cheap Sandwiches and 2024 with Bockos Diamond, the 6-4 favourite to complete an unprecedented hat-trick, just ahead of Dowling at 7-4.

That works out about 1-3 that the trophy will be lifted by either.

Ballydoyle Tina and Bockos Gold are 4-1 joint-favourites to be Holland’s top performer, while Ballymac Setanta and Ballymac Deniro are 3-1 apiece to be Dowling’s top dog.

Winning trainer

6-4 Graham Holland, 7-4 Liam Dowling, 5-2 Michael O’Donovan, 4 Paul Hennessy, 12 Patrick Guilfoyle, Karol Ramsbottom, Gary Dempsey, 16 Barry Clancy, Brendan Matthews, 20 Jennifer O’Donnell, 25 Owen McKenna, 33 Mark Robinson, Laurence Jones, 40 Tom O’Neill, Dolores Ruth, Shaun Conway, 50 Gerry Holian, 100 Liam O Rourke, Scott Phelan.

Top Holland runner

4 Ballydoyle Tina, Bockos Gold, 6 Bockos Diamond, 8 Roaming Shelby, 10 Slippery Felix, Shotgun Dez, 12 Low Profile, Newinn Spot, 14 Gaytime Clyde, 16 Swords Style, 20 Faypoint Ranger, Metal King, 25 Slippery Brian, Gaytime Joachim, Gaytime Teco, Bombay Special, 33 Romeo Alliance, Faypoint Harvey.

Top Dowling runner

3 Ballymac Setanta, Ballymac Deniro, 4 Ballymac Kamala, Ballymac Gwennie, 6 Solo And Go, 12 Ballymac Charabel, 16 Ballymac Siun, Ballymac Altobel, Ballymac Hitman, 20 Ballymac Scheff, 25 Ballymac Edith.

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