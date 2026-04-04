Bookem heads Heilbron Derby team

DROOPYS BOOKEM, a semi-finalist in last year’s Greyhound Derby at Towcester, is ready to spearhead Newcastle trainer Tom Heilbron’s team for the 500m Classic again this year.

The brother of 2025 Towcester champion Droopys Plunge went on to reach two Category One finals at his home track last term, finishing fourth in the Northern Flat before running up to Santas Amigo in December’s All England Cup, and has returned in great shape in 2026, winning both of his starts at the Byker circuit.

Heilbron said: “The whole team are in good form overall and I’m giving Droopys Bookem and a few others trials at Towcester on Sunday.

“I’ve five or more in mind for the Derby and he’d be our main hope. He made the semis last year and is a better dog this time round. He’s in rude health and to be honest I wish it was starting next week when it comes to him.”

Droopys Bookem features on a star-studded trial sheet which sees a host of Category One winners set to be put through their paces including Patrick Janssens’ Romeo Tomcat, Richard Rees’s recent Arc Kent Plate queen Scooby The Lady and David Mullins’ dual big-race ace Santas Amigo, who all go over 500m, while the Irish kennel of trainer Graham Holland is represented by Gaytime Clyde and Shotgun Dez.

Meanwhile, Towcester racing manager Danny Rayment has confirmed he is looking to finalise runners for the Time Greyhound Nutritional Juvenile on MOnday.

A late flood of nominations saw the track heavily oversubscribed for the £5,000 one-off which features on next Sunday’s card and Rayment said: “With some dogs running or trialling over the weekend it made sense to leave it until Monday before we settle on the six for the Juvenile. It’s certainly not going to be easy as there are some fantastic greyhounds put forward.

“I’m confident that I’ve narrowed it down to around seven or eight from the original list, but it’s going to be a tough call as there are cases to be made for all of them.”

Juvenile nominations

Carrigoon Milo (Jamie Kingsley), Coloursaregreen (Paul Hennessy), Elusivenomore (Jimmy Fenwick), Gaytime Clyde (Graham Holland), Goldcash Warrior (Nathan Hunt), Kranky Drake (Kevin Hutton), Not So Steady (Craig Morris), Rebel Alaska (Kevin Hutton), Romeo Ability (Patrick Janssens), Salacres Lock Up (Peter Harnden), Santas Amigo (David Mullins), Scooby The Lady (Richard Rees), Swords Style (Graham Holland), The Other Chief (Maxine Locke).

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