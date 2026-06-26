Bookem books slot in Northern Flat

DROOPYS BOOKEM powered up the Newcastle home straight to secure his place in next month’s Time Northern Flat with a trial stakes success on Thursday night.

Tom Heilbron’s 2025 Derby semi-finalist and All England Cup runner-up returned to home soil with a game victory in 28.69sec for the 480m trip.

The £12,500 event kicks off in just under two weeks’ time and the other trial stakes on the card went to Jason Gray’s Kellies Emerald, who rode a bump at the bend before making all in 28.77sec.

Nottingham handler Gray landed a quickfire double with his Loxleys Forest battling on to hold off well-backed odds-on favourite Jacktavern Boom by a head over 640m in the race after, clocking 39.57sec.

Joe Edgar’s Fabulous Show nailed Glenn Foot’s Pelaw raider Travel Safe on the line in 28.92sec to score in an Arc Angel Of The North trial stake over 480m, but Foot did enjoy success two races later with sprinter Foulkscourt Bono (16.96sec) who shaded 2024 National Sprint champion Niosfearrnabolt in a thriller over 290m.

Brian Fairbairn’s Winhaw Tam defied a market drift in the other open on the card – a winner-of-one contest – leading at the bend and dominating in 28.99sec.

More trial stakes for both competitions – which both begin on Thursday, July 9 – are scheduled for next week

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