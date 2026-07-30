Bombay to turn up the Romford heat

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BOMBAY BUCK returned to winning ways in stunning fashion at Romford last week and the reigning Golden Sprint champion can follow up with another demolition job off the front at 9.13, live on PGR.

Paul Young’s speedster had gone winless in a handful of starts over 400m at London Road, but roared back to life in his Romford Friday Night 500 Standard heat and is nicely drawn in tonight’s final.

Drawn inside early pacer and kennelmate Funky Adz, as well as talented wide seed Brindle Bully, a decent exit can enable him to hold both to the opening turn while outgunning the three rivals drawn on his inside.

Once in control he will not be caught and is banker material in the feature race among nine opens on the 12-race card.

The action kicks off with heats of a maiden stayers’ event over 575m and the opener at 7.33 can go the way of speedy Dave Mullins-trained tracker Zenith Impact, who is lightly raced over six bends and packs enough early zip to clear danger Kilara Kopeck at the bend.

The inside racing line could prove vital in the second heat at 7.53, with trap one runner and Monmore raider Aero Espresso preferred in what looks a competitive contest.

Richie Taberner’s railer can enjoy plenty of racing room up the inside early on and can be in control with a lap to go.

Kennelmate Rios De Janeiro has shown promise in his handful of starts and can make all in the winner-of-one race over 400m at 8.13.

Dave Lee’s Satin Barney has made a great start to his career with four wins and two seconds from just seven starts. The kennel are in great form and he can make the most of having a vacant box inside him in the 400m maiden at 8.33.

A newcomer to Lee’s kennel is speedy wide Sunnyside Ted, who is another fancy aided by having a vacant box directly inside him at 8.53.

Sharon Saberton’s Tinks Jester was just touched off last time out but can go one better at 9.33 with another slick exit.

The Harlow performer races from trap four with a vacant box on his outside and a moderate starter on his inside.

Maxine Locke’s hat-trick seeker Headford Sarah has shown a nice attitude in recent weeks and will prove tough to beat in a 400m bitches’ race at 9.53, while Nathan Hunt’s in-form Mad For Cash can take his winning run to four over 575m in the finale at 10.13.

Quickest on the clock, she can hold Saberton’s Rossa Vita, who is a big danger, to the turn from trap one before drawing clear with her fine middle speed.

Two heats of the Arc Dual Distance Trophy feature among the three opens at Sunderland this evening.

The two qualifiers are over 261m with next week’s final over 450m and the sprinting speed of Stuart Tighe’s Brickhill Tamika can allow him to punch up the inside of Ted Soppitt’s classy Ballymac Buddy to bag that all-important early lead in heat one at 7.43.

Tom Heilbron’s Romeo Dutch arrives ahead of heat two at 8.23 with confidence sky-high after Category Three success last time out and can win again from six.

The other open on Wearside is a 450m maiden in which preference is for Soppitt’s promising Slippy Francis, who can strike gold on his UK debut at 7.03.

Open Check nap

Bombay Buck

9.13 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Zenith Impact

T2 Romford 7.33

1pt win

Sunnyside Ted

T6 Romford 8.53

1pt win

Bombay Buck

T4 Romford 9.13

1pt win

Mad For Cash

T1 Romford 10.13

1pt win

Romford betting

Coral/Ladbrokes - 7.33: 1 Kilara Kopeck 3, 2 Zenith Impact 2, 3 Knockdrinna Lass 8, 4 Blacklabel Power 3, 5 Vac, 6 Lemon Donnacha 3.

7.53: 1 Aero Espresso 15-8, 2 Teejays Chelms 6, 3 Lil Bo Beep 5-2, 4 Distant Hiker 5-2, 5 Broadway Reggie 6, 6 Vac.

8.13: 1 Untold Ripple 5, 2 King Jarvis 4, 3 Rios De Janeiro 5-4, 4 Book Story 10, 5 Untold Dinero 4, 6 Droopys Pioneer 6.

8.33: 1 Vac, 2 Satin Barney Evs, 3 Getup Me Ava 10, 4 Tiermana Scott 2, 5 Glengar Dash 4, 6 Zari Mahoonagh 12.

8.53: 1 Droopys Will 3, 2 Zenith Jimbombom 6, 3 Lightfoot Jamie 5, 4 Headford Wayne 2, 5 Vac, 6 Sunnyside Ted 9-4.

9.13: 1 Distant Rover 12, 2 Blackburny 16, 3 Piemans Goalie 5, 4 Bombay Buck 6-4, 5 Funky Adz 16, 6 Brindle Bully 11-10.

9.33: 1 Gur Gur Granville 5, 2 Droopys Highfive 12, 3 Zenith Scorpion 4, 4 Tinks Jester 6-4, 5 Vac, 6 Another Solution 7-4.

9.53: 1 Clona Crystal 8, 2 Headford Sarah 10-11, 3 Distant Eve 20, 4 Bretons Girl 6, 5 Aero Hope 8, 6 Headford Fiona 9-4.

10.13: 1 Mad For Cash 4-7, 2 Rossa Vita 5, 3 Aero Pepinillo 6, 4 Zenith Ottoman 12, 5 Rapido Louise 16, 6 Aayamza Legend 5.

Champion Stakes set for a rebrand

THE Champion Stakes, the third of Romford’s three major 575m competitions in the open-race calendar, is getting a special rebrand for 2026, writes Phil Donaldson.

The competition, won for the past two years by the now retired New Destiny for champion trainer Mark Wallis, has been running under the Premier Greyhound Racing banner, but will this year be renamed the Coral 100 Years Champion Stakes as a nod to the sport’s ongoing centenary celebrations.

The Category One competition will be run over three consecutive Friday nights in October, concluding with a £10,000 decider on October 23.

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