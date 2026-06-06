Bombay stars again for in-form Young

BOMBAY BUCK was the star of a Paul Young four-timer at Romford as he took the final of the Friday Night 500 Standard in a best-of-night 23.85sec for the 400m trip.

The Golden Sprint winner was sent off the 11-8 favourite to follow up a fast heat win, but looked in trouble after Sehnsa Amigo, one of his victims in that Category One final, flew the boxes from trap four.

Bradley Stowe’s dog led into the crown of the bend but was then clipped from behind by Young’s Funky Ryan and took a tumble. Bombay Buck, handy out wide, somehow avoided the melee and that was race over as he went to beat Stradeen Spirit by four lengths, with Sehnsa Amigo getting up to complete the course.

Underground Nicky kicked off the four-timer for the local handler when standing firm at the first bend in a 400m one off to make all in 24.14sec, while Droopys Rhona made it two from two over 750m when just outstayig Zenith Ottoman after being beaten for middle pace by her rival. She got back up for a short-head verdict in 47.28sec.

Young rounded off another good night’s work as his Uncle Ed came back to form with a strong-running 400m success in 23.98sec.

Izzys Tenpin made all for Dave Mullins in the Friday Night 500 Stayers final, clocking 35.00sec for the 575m trip, while Craig Morris’s Rockmount Kelly held Lil Bo Peep by the minimum margin in the night’s other final, the Friday Night Bitches over 400m as she posted 23.92sec.

Mullins earlier took a Coronation Cup trial stakes with Don Cici (always led, 35.67sec), while there were also doubles for Bernie Doyle with Too Spicy (400m, 23.98sec) and Swiftys Does It (575m, 35.45sec) and former Romford handler Maxine Locke with Headford Wayne (400m, 24.23sec) and Droopys Scratch (575m, 35.48sec).

The best came last over the six-bend trip as Nathan Hunt’s Mad For Cash showed what she can do when it all clicks with a dazzling 34.68sec romp in the other Coronation Cup trial stakes that closed the card.

Draw for Friday’s 500 Maiden Stayers final: 1 Aero Espresso, 2 Droopys Scratch, 3 Bonville Betty, 4 Newinn Aero (m), 5 Elvis Bay (m), 6 Swifty Does It (w).

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