Blow for Valley as hopes of further appeal denied by Welsh high court

HOPES of an appeal following the Welsh high court’s decision to reject the GBGB-led judicial review into the decision to ban greyhound racing in Wales have been quashed.

The sport’s regulator was notified this week that an appeal would not be permitted following the recent judgement which rejected the judicial review and stated that the Welsh Senedd acted lawfully in making a policy decision.

Valley, which is owned by Harlow promoter Dave Barclay, is the sole track operating in Wales, with racing broadcast on the SIS service. The track now faces a phased closure.

GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “GBGB has continued to support Valley following the wrongful ban on greyhound racing in Wales passing through the Senedd, including engaging with stakeholders ahead of the upcoming elections.

“All the evidence shows that the Welsh government’s reasons behind the ban were flawed and lacking foundation – not least as they have been contradicted by ministerial advice unveiled through the Judicial Review process.

“Following the recent judicial review judgement, GBGB felt it absolutely necessary to keep options open and explore the possibility of an appeal.

“The original judgement found that the bill was legal as it was for the Senedd to make a policy decision not the court. On the basis that they believe there is no real prospect that another court would find differently, the appeal application has now been rejected.

“Our priority remains supporting the management at the track and those employed at and connected to the Valley. The impact of this misguided ban on hard-working people cannot be overstated and sets a worrying precedent for standards in lawmaking.

“We continue to support the track in seeking further clarity and understanding on exactly when and how the Welsh government intends to bring such a ban into place.”

Kate Bennison, promoter of Valley greyhound stadium, said: “All at Valley greyhounds are disappointed to hear an appeal against the judicial review judgement was not granted permission to proceed.

“We’ve worked hard to build a sustainable business that employs people from the local community. We look forward to hearing more from the Welsh government on how they are going to support the individuals that will be affected by the closure. For now, it is business as usual until any implementation date is decided.”

Richard Brankley, head of greyhound operations at SIS, said: “It is disappointing that the court has not granted permission for GBGB to appeal the judicial review judgement. This politically motivated and unjustified ban in Wales will do nothing to enhance animal welfare and will have a devastating financial impact on the local community when brought into force.

“With a date for implementation still to be set, racing continues as usual at Valley supported by SIS.”

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